Gillette Fusion Manual Starter Pack

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Gillette Fusion5 men's razor features 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. The lubrication strip fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 men's razor fits all Fusion5 blade refills. Gillette Fusion5 razors, formerly called Fusion.
  • Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti-Friction Blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • With Lubrication Strip that fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 and Fusion5 Power blade refills

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Glycol

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 0XP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 0XP,
  • UK.
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

3036 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this razer. I get really thick hairs on my legs and shave every other day. Love the fact this doesn't cause a shaving rash or damage my skin. I have used it to neaten up around my bikini lines and ive never had an issue with there being more sensitive skin around that area. Would definitely recommend to others.

Excellent!

5 stars

Best razor I have ever used my legs are super soft highly recommend super value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

The Gillette fusion 5 pro cuts so close without any razor burn and leaves the skin soft and smooth to touch and the blades last longer than normal , weighted comfort in the hand to get all the little hairs and great movement over skin.

Good!

3 stars

Gives an incredible close shave, very comfortable to use but the blades are on the expensive side

Great!

4 stars

Great product...nice and clean shave for my husband ...

Excellent!

5 stars

The best thing, very necessary for the house! Perfectly manufactured. I am very glad of that thing!!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

I know this is for men although I don't see why but anyway, I use this razor as it has never cut me, it gives me the best results even compared to the women's range which is why I choose it. It was my first choice for when my daughter started shaving brilliant razor.

Excellent!

5 stars

Gillette brand are the best and these one no exception to try husband rocks

Excellent!

5 stars

I love gilette razors they are the best on the market. They always give a close shave with no nicks and don't drag on the skin like some other brands do! They can be a little more expensive but they last for ages so its worth the money! Shaving is a chore but not with this razor as afterwards I am all silky smooth!

Excellent!

5 stars

love this razor great close shave even in those awkward spots and that chrome hand looks so good and feel is fantastic

