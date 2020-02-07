Gillette Fusion Manual Starter Pack

Excellent!
Absolutely love this razer. I get really thick hairs on my legs and shave every other day. Love the fact this doesn't cause a shaving rash or damage my skin. I have used it to neaten up around my bikini lines and ive never had an issue with there being more sensitive skin around that area. Would definitely recommend to others.
Excellent!
Best razor I have ever used my legs are super soft highly recommend super value for money
Excellent!
The Gillette fusion 5 pro cuts so close without any razor burn and leaves the skin soft and smooth to touch and the blades last longer than normal , weighted comfort in the hand to get all the little hairs and great movement over skin.
Good!
Gives an incredible close shave, very comfortable to use but the blades are on the expensive side
Great!
Great product...nice and clean shave for my husband ...
Excellent!
The best thing, very necessary for the house! Perfectly manufactured. I am very glad of that thing!!!!
Excellent!
I know this is for men although I don't see why but anyway, I use this razor as it has never cut me, it gives me the best results even compared to the women's range which is why I choose it. It was my first choice for when my daughter started shaving brilliant razor.
Excellent!
Gillette brand are the best and these one no exception to try husband rocks
Excellent!
I love gilette razors they are the best on the market. They always give a close shave with no nicks and don't drag on the skin like some other brands do! They can be a little more expensive but they last for ages so its worth the money! Shaving is a chore but not with this razor as afterwards I am all silky smooth!
Excellent!
love this razor great close shave even in those awkward spots and that chrome hand looks so good and feel is fantastic