Casillero Reserva Especial Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Product Description
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Chilean Wine
- Cauquenes is a historic location for Chile's winemaking tradition. Embedded in the Maule Valley, its privileged climate and clay and granite rich soils give this Cabernet Sauvignon unique structure and fresh fruit expression.
- Colour
- Bright, intense, violet-red.
- Aroma
- Expresses delicate notes of black fruits, such as plums and cherries, accompanied by a delicate touch of toast from ageing in oak barrels.
- Palate
- This Cabernet Sauvignon is very well structured with pronounced character, firm tannins, and an abundance of fruit, such as plums and black cherries. Pleasing toast from the oak lends greater complexity, and the finish is long and persistent.
- Wine of Chile
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Red with violet hints you are greeted with notes of black fruit, dark plum and cherry, with a toasted finish from ageing in barrels. A wine with character.
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Casillero del Diablo
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Héctor Urzúa Pistas
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- Machine harvested at 80% with 20% harvested by hand. Aged in stainless steel tanks for 8 months and then aged in mature oak barrels for 10 months.
History
- The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, the founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals
Regional Information
- Soils rich in red clay and granite give rise to Reserva Especial in Cauquenes, 350 kilometres south of Santiago de Chile. Clay has been a key element in many creations throughout human history, and today it has an important role in making this wine. The clay-loam soils over a granitic base in our vineyards contribute structure and character to this wine.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Chile
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
- Nueva Tajamar 481,
- Torre Norte,
- Piso 15,
- Santiago,
Importer address
- Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
- Oxfordshire,
- England,
- 0X33 1ER,
- U.K.
Return to
- Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
- Oxfordshire,
- England,
- 0X33 1ER,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
