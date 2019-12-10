By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Casillero Reserva Especial Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Casillero Reserva Especial Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Chilean Wine
  • Cauquenes is a historic location for Chile's winemaking tradition. Embedded in the Maule Valley, its privileged climate and clay and granite rich soils give this Cabernet Sauvignon unique structure and fresh fruit expression.
  • Colour
  • Bright, intense, violet-red.
  • Aroma
  • Expresses delicate notes of black fruits, such as plums and cherries, accompanied by a delicate touch of toast from ageing in oak barrels.
  • Palate
  • This Cabernet Sauvignon is very well structured with pronounced character, firm tannins, and an abundance of fruit, such as plums and black cherries. Pleasing toast from the oak lends greater complexity, and the finish is long and persistent.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Red with violet hints you are greeted with notes of black fruit, dark plum and cherry, with a toasted finish from ageing in barrels. A wine with character.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Casillero del Diablo

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Héctor Urzúa Pistas

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Machine harvested at 80% with 20% harvested by hand. Aged in stainless steel tanks for 8 months and then aged in mature oak barrels for 10 months.

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, the founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals

Regional Information

  • Soils rich in red clay and granite give rise to Reserva Especial in Cauquenes, 350 kilometres south of Santiago de Chile. Clay has been a key element in many creations throughout human history, and today it has an important role in making this wine. The clay-loam soils over a granitic base in our vineyards contribute structure and character to this wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • 0X33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • 0X33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Casillero Del Diablo Merlot 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Casillero Del Diablo Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here