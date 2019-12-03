Cuchillo Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

This was a really lovely Malbec ! I am more inclin
This was a really lovely Malbec ! I am more inclined to trust Argentinian wines.
This is my favourite wine. In fact, I've only joined Tesco online to get more of this wine. If this wine was a politican, it would get my vote. If this wine knocked on my door on a stormy wine I would let it sleep in my bed, and I'd take the couch. If this wine asked me for my first born son, I would take a deep breath, look him in the eye and wish him luck on his adventures with his new wine overlord.
Awful. Watery, no taste or body. Drink water instead. I only bought it because I like Malbec and this was on offer. Big mistake.
Don't buy.
This is not a good quality Malbec. Does not have the body or strength that a Malbec should have. Glad I didn't pay the normal price for it.