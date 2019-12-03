By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cuchillo Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

Write a review
Cuchillo Argentinian Malbec 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • The name Cuchillo comes from the Spanish word 'knife' this malbec pairs really well with the perfect cut of steak.
  • An intense red colour with violet tones whose ripe red fruits and cherry marmalade aromas balance with a touch of roses. Well structured and persistent in body with soft finish.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Intense fruity red with violet hints
  • Perfect for BBQ
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Intense red with violet hints. Aromas of red fruit, cherry marmalade and roses, a great balanced wine with a soft finish

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Trivento

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Rafael Miranda

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are crushed, destemed, and then macerated . Total fermentation takes 7 days, and total maceration 10 days. Maturation Conditions: 20% of the wine aged for 2 months with oak chips.

History

  • Cuchillo means knife and is perfectly matched to drink with steak! Crafted from the Trivento winery by winemakers renowned for making the UK's favourite Malbec.

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world. The principal wine producing areas fall into two main departments-Maipú and Luján which includes Argentina's first delineated appellation established in 1993 in Luján de Cuyo.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas Y Viñedos,
  • S.A. Nº B-72110,
  • Nº Exp.: B-88365,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml glass:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 290kJ/71kcal360kJ/89kcal

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

This was a really lovely Malbec ! I am more inclin

5 stars

This was a really lovely Malbec ! I am more inclined to trust Argentinian wines.

This is my favourite wine. In fact, I've only join

5 stars

This is my favourite wine. In fact, I've only joined Tesco online to get more of this wine. If this wine was a politican, it would get my vote. If this wine knocked on my door on a stormy wine I would let it sleep in my bed, and I'd take the couch. If this wine asked me for my first born son, I would take a deep breath, look him in the eye and wish him luck on his adventures with his new wine overlord.

Awful. Watery, no taste or body. Drink water inst

1 stars

Awful. Watery, no taste or body. Drink water instead. I only bought it because I like Malbec and this was on offer. Big mistake.

Don't buy.

2 stars

This is not a good quality Malbec. Does not have the body or strength that a Malbec should have. Glad I didn't pay the normal price for it.

