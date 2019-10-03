Tesco Finest Cream Sherry 37.5Cl

This is a really lovely rich sherry with raisin an
This is a really lovely rich sherry with raisin and almond flavours very evident. This sherry would be perfect with Christmas pudding or with nuts and dried fruit at the end of the Christmans lunch.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 147kcal
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Jerez
White
6.8
18% vol
Gonzalez Byass
Natural Cork
Antonio Flores
Spain
Wine
Sweet
Palomino, Pedro Ximénez
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place.
Product of Spain
Bottle contains 3 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
37.5cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|612kJ / 147kcal
|766kJ / 183kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
This is a really lovely rich sherry with raisin and almond flavours very evident. This sherry would be perfect with Christmas pudding or with nuts and dried fruit at the end of the Christmans lunch.