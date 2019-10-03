By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Cream Sherry 37.5Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Cream Sherry 37.5Cl
£ 6.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy766kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Finest Cream Sherry 37.5cl
  • Spain's renowned Gonzalez Byass winery has been producing remarkable Sherries since 1835. This exceptional Oloroso style blends Palomino and Pedro Ximenez grapes creating a sweet, rich and velvety smooth Cream Sherry with notes of dried fruits. Delicious with desserts or paired with cheese. Store in a cool, dark place and serve chilled.
  • Spain's renowned Gonzalez Byass winery has been producing remarkable Sherries since 1835. This exceptional Oloroso style blends Palomino and Pedro Ximenez grapes creating a sweet, rich and velvety smooth Cream Sherry with notes of dried fruits. Delicious with desserts or paired with cheese. Store in a cool, dark place and serve chilled.
  • Wine of Jerez, Spain
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of molasses, raisins, coffee, liquorice and chocolate. On the palate notes of cinder toffee and nutmeg, perfectly balanced by a hint of bitter orange and beautiful hazelnut.

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

18% vol

Producer

Gonzalez Byass

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antonio Flores

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Sweet

Grape Variety

Palomino, Pedro Ximénez

Vinification Details

  • This Premium Sherry is a traditional style of Oloroso Sherry, made from Palomino, blended with 25% Pedro Ximenez. After the Palomino grapes are fermented, we fortify to 18% then age for an average 8 years. Pedro Ximenez is left to over-ripen on the vine before the grapes are left to dry in the Spanish sunshine on mats (known as Soleo). This gives us an intense, sweet juice which is aged separately. The combination of the Dry Oloroso and the intense sweet luscious PX make for a wonderful Cream Sherry.

History

  • Gonzalez Byass was founded in Jerez by Manual Maria Gonzalez in 1835. The first barrels of Tio Pepe were exported to London in 1844 and in 1855 the UK distributor, Robert Blake Byass, was made a partner in order to strengthen links to the UK. Ever since, Gonzalez Byass has been dedicated to the production of quality sherry wines and is still controlled by the Gonzalez family, now in its fifth generation.

Regional Information

  • Gonzalez Byass is situated in the city of Jerez, Andalusia, in the heart of D.O. Jerez, owning over 800 hectares of vineyard, all located in Jerez superior. This area enjoys a warm and humid climate which helps in the maturation of the grape. The soils of the area are high in chalk, known as 'albariza soil' this helps to maintain moisture during the long dry summers. With vineyards split 95% Palomino and 5% Pedro Ximenez. Gonzalez Byass is the only winery to have PX planted in Jerez.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 3 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy612kJ / 147kcal766kJ / 183kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a really lovely rich sherry with raisin an

5 stars

This is a really lovely rich sherry with raisin and almond flavours very evident. This sherry would be perfect with Christmas pudding or with nuts and dried fruit at the end of the Christmans lunch.

Usually bought next

Cockburns Special Reserve Port 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 12.00
£12.00/litre

Offer

Dow's Master Blend Finest Reserve Port 75Cl

£ 12.50
£12.50/75cl

Warninks Advocaat 70Cl

£ 12.00
£17.15/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here