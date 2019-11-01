Tesco 2X Lamb Shanks In Red Wine Gravy 780G

Plenty of lamb on the bone and very tender, red wi
Plenty of lamb on the bone and very tender, red wine gravy is nice and plenty full, would recommend,
Too good to pass up
My super-fussy other half absolutely loved this. The meat was so well cooked it was literally falling off the bone without being dry and the gravy was mouth-wateringly good. It’s really easy to cook too! Definitely give it a go if you fancy a change.
Impress your friends
Delicious! Had friends to dinner to celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary and decanted packets into casserole dish with a few carrots to impress. Served with new, home grown potatoes and everyone was impressed. Generous portions just fell off the bone and leftover juices will be used to add body to a noodle dish.
Excellent product.
Excellent product.
Lovely Lamb Lunch
Oh my what a treat this was. Having a none lamb eating husband I treated my self to one of these when he was out for lunch. With creamy mash and fresh veg it was truly Delicious 😋. The lamb fell off the bone and the red wine, cranberry and port gravey was sooooo tasty and better still lots of it to pour over the veg. Thanks tesco for making my day.
Great quick and easy meal for those in a hurry
Great taste, texture and flavour, all delivered in a matter of minutes if cooked by Microwave or if you prefer slightly longer if cooked in the traditional method in the oven.