Tesco 2X Lamb Shanks In Red Wine Gravy 780G

Tesco 2X Lamb Shanks In Red Wine Gravy 780G
£ 7.80
£10.00/kg
One typical lamb shank
  • Energy2240kJ 537kcal
    27%
  • Fat32.6g
    47%
  • Saturates14.2g
    71%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked lamb shanks in a red wine, redcurrant and port gravy.
  • Sous Vide. These lamb shanks have been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • 2 Lamb Shanks slow cooked in rich red wine, redcurrant and port gravy
  • Pack size: 780g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb Shank (76%), Red Wine, Redcurrant And Port Gravy (23%).

Red Wine, Redcurrant And Port Gravy contains: Water, Red Wine, Tomato Paste, Onion, Corn Starch, Glucose Syrup, Red Wine Vinegar, Redcurrant Juice, Port, Redcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Garlic, Lamb Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Rosemary, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Remove meat from each pouch, place onto an oven proof dish and cover with foil. Place in a centre of pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Stir half way through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: 6 mins (800W) / 5 1/2 mins (900W)
Remove both pouches from carton.
Place one pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W), remove from microwave and shake gently then heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Stand for 2 minutes before carefully removing meat from pouch. Stir gravy before serving. Repeat for the second pouch.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

780g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical lamb shank (267g
Energy839kJ / 201kcal2240kJ / 537kcal
Fat12.2g32.6g
Saturates5.3g14.2g
Carbohydrate2.2g6.0g
Sugars1.7g4.6g
Fibre0.8g2.1g
Protein20.2g53.9g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Plenty of lamb on the bone and very tender, red wi

5 stars

Plenty of lamb on the bone and very tender, red wine gravy is nice and plenty full, would recommend,

Too good to pass up

5 stars

My super-fussy other half absolutely loved this. The meat was so well cooked it was literally falling off the bone without being dry and the gravy was mouth-wateringly good. It’s really easy to cook too! Definitely give it a go if you fancy a change.

Impress your friends

5 stars

Delicious! Had friends to dinner to celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary and decanted packets into casserole dish with a few carrots to impress. Served with new, home grown potatoes and everyone was impressed. Generous portions just fell off the bone and leftover juices will be used to add body to a noodle dish.

Excellent product.

5 stars

Excellent product.

Lovely Lamb Lunch

5 stars

Oh my what a treat this was. Having a none lamb eating husband I treated my self to one of these when he was out for lunch. With creamy mash and fresh veg it was truly Delicious 😋. The lamb fell off the bone and the red wine, cranberry and port gravey was sooooo tasty and better still lots of it to pour over the veg. Thanks tesco for making my day.

Great quick and easy meal for those in a hurry

5 stars

Great taste, texture and flavour, all delivered in a matter of minutes if cooked by Microwave or if you prefer slightly longer if cooked in the traditional method in the oven.

