Tesco Lamb Shank In Mint Gravy 450G

3(15)Write a review
£ 4.50
£10.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2557kJ 611kcal
    31%
  • Fat32.4g
    46%
  • Saturates13.3g
    67%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 910kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked lamb shank in a mint gravy
  • Sous Vide. This lamb shank has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Slowly cooked for tenderness in a rich minted gravy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb Shank (80%), Water, Onion, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Herbs (Mint, Parsley, Thyme), Tomato Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée, Salt, Carrot Juice, Lamb Extract, Lamb Meat Powder, Lamb Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Onion, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

​​​​​​

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Remove meat from pouch, place onto an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Stir the gravy half way through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: 6 mins (800W) / 5 1/2 mins (900W)
Remove pouch from carton. Place the pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W), remove from microwave and shake gently then heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Stand for 2 minutes before carefully removing meat from pouch. Stir gravy before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (281g)
Energy910kJ / 218kcal2557kJ / 611kcal
Fat11.5g32.4g
Saturates4.8g13.3g
Carbohydrate1.8g5.0g
Sugars1.8g5.0g
Fibre0.6g1.7g
Protein26.4g74.1g
Salt0.6g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Pretty good for the price.

5 stars

With the price of lamb being so high, I wasn't expecting too much but I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and quantity of lamb in this dish. It was a bit fatty but you'd expect this with lamb. Nice tasty mint gravy too.

Not good value

1 stars

1 lamb shank though there be 2 at that price

WASTE OF MONEY.

1 stars

I had high hope for this but was very disappointed it was mostly bone and gristle. The very little meat was nice but I only had a few mouths full. Got better in the freezer shop with the same name as the country. It's true you only get what you pay for. Doesn't look anything like the picture. WOULD NOT BUY AGAIN.

Although some fattiness is to be expected with lam

3 stars

Although some fattiness is to be expected with lamb, this was overly greasy with quite a lot of gristle. The gravy was tasty however and the amount of meat sufficient for one person

Not nice and too expensive

2 stars

I bought these single shanks as the 2 pack I normally get was out of stock. Although the weight was more this was made up, in both cases, by leaving the bone cut longer with the meat being about the same amount as in the double pack. In addition both pieces had an unpleasant 'high' whiff about them, although well within their sell by date. Too much to pay for such a sub-standard item as well. So all in all, a bit of a rip-off.

A big disappointment, this lamb shank...

1 stars

This lamb shank tastes awful! As though it has been boiled in dishwater. Such a disappointment as it used to be so tasty and tender. I will definitely not buy this again. You need to go back to your previous supplier Tesco!

Cardboard would have more flavour.

1 stars

This was the most tasteless piece of meat I have ever eaten.

Over priced, fatty and somewhat tasteless

3 stars

Over priced, very fatty and somewhat tasteless. Very disappointed to be honest. Really wanted to like this, but I couldn't. I opened the pack and it looked and smelt very promising indeed. Got my taste buds going. But alas the promise and anticipation of the meal was the best part. Once cooked the gravy looked very fatty and a bit off putting but tasted ok - although not great. The meat, whilst soft was also far too fatty and not very flavoursome. Not something I will be buying again and not a dish I will be recommending either.

Deeelicious!!!!

5 stars

These lamb shanks are the best I have found. I freeze them on the day I get them, so have one or two which I can use later on.

Always great meal

5 stars

I love this item. I would eat it all the time

