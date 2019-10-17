Tesco Lamb Shank In Mint Gravy 450G

Pretty good for the price.
With the price of lamb being so high, I wasn't expecting too much but I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and quantity of lamb in this dish. It was a bit fatty but you'd expect this with lamb. Nice tasty mint gravy too.
Not good value
1 lamb shank though there be 2 at that price
WASTE OF MONEY.
I had high hope for this but was very disappointed it was mostly bone and gristle. The very little meat was nice but I only had a few mouths full. Got better in the freezer shop with the same name as the country. It's true you only get what you pay for. Doesn't look anything like the picture. WOULD NOT BUY AGAIN.
Although some fattiness is to be expected with lamb, this was overly greasy with quite a lot of gristle. The gravy was tasty however and the amount of meat sufficient for one person
Not nice and too expensive
I bought these single shanks as the 2 pack I normally get was out of stock. Although the weight was more this was made up, in both cases, by leaving the bone cut longer with the meat being about the same amount as in the double pack. In addition both pieces had an unpleasant 'high' whiff about them, although well within their sell by date. Too much to pay for such a sub-standard item as well. So all in all, a bit of a rip-off.
A big disappointment, this lamb shank...
This lamb shank tastes awful! As though it has been boiled in dishwater. Such a disappointment as it used to be so tasty and tender. I will definitely not buy this again. You need to go back to your previous supplier Tesco!
Cardboard would have more flavour.
This was the most tasteless piece of meat I have ever eaten.
Over priced, fatty and somewhat tasteless
Over priced, very fatty and somewhat tasteless. Very disappointed to be honest. Really wanted to like this, but I couldn't. I opened the pack and it looked and smelt very promising indeed. Got my taste buds going. But alas the promise and anticipation of the meal was the best part. Once cooked the gravy looked very fatty and a bit off putting but tasted ok - although not great. The meat, whilst soft was also far too fatty and not very flavoursome. Not something I will be buying again and not a dish I will be recommending either.
Deeelicious!!!!
These lamb shanks are the best I have found. I freeze them on the day I get them, so have one or two which I can use later on.
Always great meal
I love this item. I would eat it all the time