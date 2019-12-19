Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc 50Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White Chilean Wine
- Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc/Pedro Ximenez.
- Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
- Wine of Chile
- Inspired by the coast
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
6.3
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
CYT UK
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend, Savagnin
Vinification Details
- Fermentation in stainless steel tanks
History
- Our wines are inspired by the pretty Chilean seaside village of Isla Negra; its colourful landscape, creative community, and breathtaking views of the ocean. This is a place filled with romance, creativity and adventure. Who doesn't dream of days spent on the coast? Discovering a hidden cove and watching the sun go down with loved ones. Taking a boat trip across the ocean and making memories to last a lifetime. Foraging for shellfish and cooking delicious, fresh meals for your friends
Regional Information
- Soil Alluvial and colluvial. Good permeable soils with medium organic matter content. Climate Mediterranean Viticulture practices Vertical trellis system
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Produced in Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for drinking with seafood and salads. Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- V.C.S. S.A.,
- Nueva Tajamar 481,
- Torre Sur,
- of 2101,
- Santiago,
Importer address
Return to
- www.myislanegra.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
