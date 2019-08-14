By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Most Wanted Malbec 75Cl

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Most Wanted Malbec 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red South African Wine
  • Become a Most Wanted Insider, join us at MostWantedWines.com
  • Home: Swartland / South Africa
  • Style: Medium Bodied / Smooth / Fruity
  • Taste: Blackberries / Blueberries / Hint of Oak
  • Food: Steak / Bolognese / Mexican Dishes
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.
  • Wine of Swartland, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Style: Medium Bodied / Smooth / Fruity. Taste: Blackberries / Blueberries / Hint of Oak

Region of Origin

Swartland

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Off-Piste Wines Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pieter Carstens, Trizanne Barnard

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are crushed and destemmed before fermentation in stainless steel tanks to retain the fresh fruit flavours

History

  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • By:

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Our Most Wanted wine

5 stars

very good quality, smooth and tasty. This and the MW Shiraz are our go to red wines for any occasion.

Exceptional at a very affordable price

5 stars

this was seriously good - just wanted more and more and more

