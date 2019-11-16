By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soft & Gentle 0% Aluminium Roll On Active 50Ml

Soft & Gentle 0% Aluminium Roll On Active 50Ml
£ 2.50
£5.00/100ml
  • Active botanical complex
  • No alcohol
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Myristate, PPG-11 Stearyl Ether, Triethyl Citrate, Steareth-2, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Steareth-20, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Citric Acid, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Salvia Officinalis Oil, BHT

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Tip bottle, then roll under arm. Allow to dry before dressing. Don't apply if your skin is sore or broken. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Name and address

  • Karium Ltd,
  • PO Box 531,
  • TW3 9LX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Karium Ltd,
  • PO Box 531,
  • TW3 9LX,
  • UK.
  • Email: consumercare@karium.com
  • Phone: +44 (0) 208 538 1255
  • www.softandgentle.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Absolutely Awful

1 stars

Terrible - doesnt work at all...used it am and by pm smelt of raw onions under arm pits...will never buy again

RAW ONION STINK

1 stars

If you WANT to go round smeeling of raw onion all day then this is the product for you. If not, I suggest a mineral deodorant stick. You can get them in health food shops.

Deodorant that leaves you smelling foul

1 stars

Doesn't last longer than a few hours and then an awful stale sweat smell starts to appear. I've been sittong at home doing some admin work this morning and already the deodorant has failed. I dread to think what would happen if I did anything more taxing than a slow stroll. This is the second time I've tried this and it will be going in the bin.

