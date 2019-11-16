Soft & Gentle 0% Aluminium Roll On Active 50Ml

Absolutely Awful
Terrible - doesnt work at all...used it am and by pm smelt of raw onions under arm pits...will never buy again
RAW ONION STINK
If you WANT to go round smeeling of raw onion all day then this is the product for you. If not, I suggest a mineral deodorant stick. You can get them in health food shops.
Deodorant that leaves you smelling foul
Doesn't last longer than a few hours and then an awful stale sweat smell starts to appear. I've been sittong at home doing some admin work this morning and already the deodorant has failed. I dread to think what would happen if I did anything more taxing than a slow stroll. This is the second time I've tried this and it will be going in the bin.