Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 3 X 100G

Very good dessert
Disappointing
Base is fine, cheesecake is more like mousse and the topping is runny chocolate sauce. It’s ok as a generic dessert, but disappointing if you actually wanted cheesecake.
I think I am in love with this cheesecake. It's gooey, creamy and indulgent. And best of all, there are three of them.
Tasteless
Absolutely tasteless the gooey chocolate sauce on the top did not taste of chocolate ,in a nutshell a bad experience we have tasted by far better millionaire cheesecakes .
Edible but not super delicious
Runny top chocolate, lumpy biscuit base. Edible but not super delicious.
Better than nothing
Sickly. Much prefer GU cheesecakes but you outed them