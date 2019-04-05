By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 3 X 100G

Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 3 X 100G
£ 1.70
£0.57/100g

One pot (100g)
  • Energy974kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 974kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuit crumb topped with toffee flavour cheesecake filling and chocolate sauce.
  • Creamy & Rich Biscuit crumb layered with toffee cheesecake and chocolate sauce
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Toffee Flavour Cheesecake Filling (49%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Light Brown Sugar, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Whole Milk, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Chocolate Sauce (30%) [Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Inulin, Whipping Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Digestive Biscuit Crumb Base (21%) [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 100g e (300g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy974kJ / 232kcal974kJ / 232kcal
Fat9.6g9.6g
Saturates4.3g4.3g
Carbohydrate31.5g31.5g
Sugars17.6g17.6g
Fibre2.7g2.7g
Protein3.6g3.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good dessert

5 stars

Very good dessert

Disappointing

3 stars

Base is fine, cheesecake is more like mousse and the topping is runny chocolate sauce. It’s ok as a generic dessert, but disappointing if you actually wanted cheesecake.

I think I am in love with this cheesecake. It's go

5 stars

I think I am in love with this cheesecake. It's gooey, creamy and indulgent. And best of all, there are three of them.

Tasteless

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless the gooey chocolate sauce on the top did not taste of chocolate ,in a nutshell a bad experience we have tasted by far better millionaire cheesecakes .

Edible but not super delicious

2 stars

Runny top chocolate, lumpy biscuit base. Edible but not super delicious.

Better than nothing

3 stars

Sickly. Much prefer GU cheesecakes but you outed them

