We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Slane Whiskey 700Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Slane Whiskey 700Ml
£30.00
£42.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Slane Irish Whiskey
  • Aged in three varities of casks and masterfully blended to create an exceptional Irish whiskey.
  • Grain & Malted Barley
  • Brand History: A tale as old as it is new, it begins with a proud whiskey heritage. In times gone by, several distilleries found the fertile soil and pure water of the Boyne Valley in Ireland perfect for making Irish whiskey. Today, the vision of Slane’s Conyngham family combined with the 147-year-old whiskey-making mastery of Kentucky’s Brown family has spectacularly revived this marvelous legacy.
  • Nestled deep within the idyllic Boyne Valley on the legendary grounds of Slane Castle, Slane Distillery brings you a whiskey that bears our village's iconic name. Slane Whiskey is triple distilled and aged using our signature 'Tripled Casked' method. This involves resting our Grain and Malt whiskies between three different cask types; Virgin Oak, Seasoned Oak and Oloroso Sherry. These casks are then blended to create an exceptionally complex, smooth Irish whiskey. This whiskey is our testament to the character of the people of Slane and to all those who take pride in building their own legacy.
  • Aroma: Complex fruit with drizzles of caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla; brown spice and toasted oak
  • Color: A warm, golden topaz with hues of rich toffee
  • Taste: Spicy at first but quickly sweetened with rich caramel, vanilla and butterscotch atop a deep layer of dried fruit
  • Finish: Lingering hints of dry fruit and caramelized sugar
  • Slane Irish Whiskey is a smooth spirit of natural character with untamed notes of oak and spice from our signature triple casked blend of virgin, seasoned, and sherry casks. Virgin and seasoned casks are raised by hand at the Brown-Forman Cooperages while Sherry casks are provided by way of Spain. The quality of barrels and mastery of aging and blending results in an exceptionally complex, smooth Irish whiskey worthy of the name.
  • Key Personality: ALEX CONYNGHAMCO-FOUNDER AND GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADORAlex Conyngham spent his early youth in historic Slane Castle that overlooks the newly built Slane Distillery. Long-interested in creating his own Irish whiskey brand, Alex began his career in Irish whiskey in 2000 in Australia where he worked as a brand ambassador for one of the world’s leading Irish whiskey brands. After a few years pursuing interests in other industries, he returned to Ireland in 2008 and developed and launched the Slane Castle Irish Whiskey brand with his father Henry, which they owned until selling Slane Irish Whiskey Ltd. to Brown-Forman in 2015.He is also a founding member of the Irish Whiskey Association. In addition to his whiskey pursuits, Alex has also been heavily involved in farming for years and manages Rock Farm Slane with his wife Carina to provide top quality barley, which it is anticipated will be used at Slane Distillery in the future.As a co-founder and brand ambassador with Brown-Forman, Alex will travel the world as the face and voice of Slane Irish Whiskey, and he will welcome guests visiting the distillery.
  • Slane Irish Whiskey is a triple-distilled, smooth spirit of natural character.
  • One 70 cL bottle of Slane Irish Whiskey
  • Enjoy in a classic cocktail or on the rocks.
  • Slane is a triple-distilled, smooth spirit of natural character with untamed notes of oak and spice.
  • Casking, aging and blending result in an exceptionally complex, smooth whiskey worthy of the name.
  • Crafted from a signature triple casked blend of virgin, seasoned, and sherry casks.
  • Spicy at first but quickly sweetened with rich caramel, vanilla and butterscotch atop a deep layer of dried fruit
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma: Complex fruit with drizzles of caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla; brown spice and toasted oak

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40.0% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy in a classic cocktail or on the rocks.

Warnings

  • The UK chief medical offices recommend adults do not regularly drink more that 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Enjoy Responsibly

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Slane Distillery,
  • Slane,
  • County Meath,
  • C15 XP83,
  • Ireland

Return to

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Safety information

The UK chief medical offices recommend adults do not regularly drink more that 14 units per week. drinkaware.co.uk Enjoy Responsibly

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste!

5 stars

Perfect taste and price!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here