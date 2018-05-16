Finne Brogue 12 Unsmoked Naked Streaky 200G
- Energy334kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates2.5g12%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.63g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1672kJ
Product Description
- 12 Unsmoked Rindless Streaky Bacon Rashers with Added Water
- See how we did it at finnebrogue.com/naked
- Online record:
- Foundation-earth.org/FB26
- Foundation-earth.org is a non profit organisation, giving you the tools to buy more sustainably
- We all love a bacon sandwich. In fact we eat so many of them that if we invented a centralised cannon to deliver to the nation, we'd have to pump out 10 per second!
- The naked® truth
- We always look at what's wrong with food to figure out how to make it the best it can be, so we've done it again by making your bacon naturally tasty!
- And made without nitrites or any other nasties
- The holy grail of bacon!
- "Despite being the country's leading top tier sausage maker, we had never made a single rasher of bacon. For more than a decade, I insisted we not touch bacon until we could make it without nitrites - and now we have."
- Denis Lynn / Finnebrogue Chairman
- Quality Assurance Scheme Bord BIA - Produced & Processed Ireland & Northern Ireland
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Made without Nitrites or Any Other Nasties
- Naturally tasty
- We use our unique recipe to make this delicious bacon without nitrites
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
British or Irish Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C Suitable for freezing Freeze by use by date shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use immediately. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Always Cook Naked Bacon...
Never Cook Baked Naked!
Med/High Grill 8 mins
Preheat your grill to a medium to high heat, and while waiting take your naked bacon from the fridge, remove from all packaging and rest a while. We love focusing on food and not the washing up so line the grill with foil and arrange the bacon onto the foil ensuring the rashers aren't snuggled too close ~ grill for 4 minutes each side until nice and crispy, taking time to savour those lovely aromas.
Check product is cooked and piping hot throughout.
Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Made in Northern Ireland using pork from the Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Finnebrogue Estate,
- Finnebroque Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9AB.
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Finnebrogue Estate,
- Finnebroque Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9AB.
- 2 Ely Place,
- St Peter's' Dublin,
- D02 FR58.
- To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit: finnebrogue.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cooked Bacon per 100g
|per Serving
|Energy
|1672kJ
|-
|403kcal
|Fat
|34.6g
|of which saturates
|12.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|<0.4g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|21.1g
|Salt
|3.16g
|Carbon (CO^2 eq)
|590g
|Water Usage (L eq)
|130L
|Water Pollution (PO43 eq)
|2.0g
|Biodiversity (SLI)
|0.12
|Ecological Impact
|-
|-
