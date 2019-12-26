Cadbury 4 Mini Egg Nest Cakes

- Energy775kJ 185kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2040kJ /
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with a vanilla flavour filling, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate curls and a milk chocolate egg in a crisp sugar shell.
- Join in this Easter!
- Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities at www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
- Why not try?
- Mini Eggs Choc Cakes
- The perfect Eastern treat!
- Please note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated
- 4 individual cakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Filling (24%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Lutein)], Milk Chocolate Curls (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mini Eggs (8%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring, Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavouring)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Soya Flour, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389
- If purchased in the Republic of Ireland - Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Or telephone 1800 93 2814
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
4 x Nest Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Nest (38g)
|% * Per Nest (38g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2040kJ /
|775kJ /
|9%
|8400kJ /
|-
|485kcal
|185kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|8.9g
|13%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.8g
|4.5g
|23%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|23.9g
|9%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|47.7g
|18.2g
|20%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.0g
|4%
|50g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.12g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020