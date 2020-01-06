Graze Spicy Veggie Protein Punnet 32G
Product Description
- Chilli corn, dried carrot crisps, roasted black beans & wild rice sticks
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Our lightly spicy veggies & beans contains 6.1g protein per portion.
- Conquer your day with this plant-powered‡ mix of chilli corn, carrot crisps, roasted black beans and wild rice sticks. It's a tasty source of protein for whatever the day throws at you.
- 6g protein
- Veggie protein power
- 134 kcal
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 32g
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Black Beans (32%): Black Beans (Soya), Salt, Wild Rice Sticks (32%): Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Puffed Wild Rice (11%), Salt, Colour: Turmeric, Chilli Corn (24%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato, Salt), Salt, Paprika Oil, Dried Carrot Crisps (12%)
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Mustard, Sesame Seeds & Nuts
Storage
Best before: see pack lid
Produce of
Packed by graze, here in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard pieces of corn.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Net Contents
32g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (32g)
|Energy
|1760 kJ
|563 kJ
|-
|420 kcal
|134 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|4.8 g
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|7.5 g
|2.4 g
|Fibre
|9.9 g
|3.2 g
|Protein
|19 g
|6.1 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
|0.46 g
Safety information
