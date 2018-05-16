Thorntons Continental Gift Egg 256G

Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with White and Dark Chocolate Decoration and an Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- Milk chocolate egg with a selection of 8 continental chocolates
- The Taste Journey
- Unique Flavours, Selected Ingredients
- Sicilian Mousse
- Zesty lemon mousse covered in white chocolate, reminiscent of Sicilian lemon groves
- Seville Caramel
- Inspired by the orange blossom of Seville, a combination of orange and caramel encased in dark chocolate
- Alpini Praline
- Hazelnut praline in creamy milk chocolate dusted with finely grated white chocolate, evoking the Swiss Alps
- Vanille Truffle
- A vanilla truffle centre encased in both dark and white chocolate and expertly hand-finished
- Salted Caramel
- Our twist on classic Belgian flavours - a nutty praline base combined with salted caramel in milk chocolate
- Viennese Truffle
- A feather-light mousse coated with blended milk and white chocolate, topped with sugar
- Our British Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
- Our chocolates is made with 100% cocoa butter
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 256g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Butter (Milk), Hazelnuts, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Whole Milk, Milk Fat, Double Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Humectant (Sorbitol), Concentrated Orange Juice, Almonds, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Salt, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- Thorntons Limited,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ,
Net Contents
256g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2288 kJ
|-
|548 kcal
|Fat
|34 g
|of which Saturates
|21 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which Sugars
|53 g
|Protein
|6.4 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
