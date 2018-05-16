By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Continental Gift Egg 256G

image 1 of Thorntons Continental Gift Egg 256G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.91/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with White and Dark Chocolate Decoration and an Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Milk chocolate egg with a selection of 8 continental chocolates
  • The Taste Journey
  • Unique Flavours, Selected Ingredients
  • Sicilian Mousse
  • Zesty lemon mousse covered in white chocolate, reminiscent of Sicilian lemon groves
  • Seville Caramel
  • Inspired by the orange blossom of Seville, a combination of orange and caramel encased in dark chocolate
  • Alpini Praline
  • Hazelnut praline in creamy milk chocolate dusted with finely grated white chocolate, evoking the Swiss Alps
  • Vanille Truffle
  • A vanilla truffle centre encased in both dark and white chocolate and expertly hand-finished
  • Salted Caramel
  • Our twist on classic Belgian flavours - a nutty praline base combined with salted caramel in milk chocolate
  • Viennese Truffle
  • A feather-light mousse coated with blended milk and white chocolate, topped with sugar
  • Our British Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
  • They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
  • At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
  • Our chocolates is made with 100% cocoa butter
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 256g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Butter (Milk), Hazelnuts, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Whole Milk, Milk Fat, Double Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Humectant (Sorbitol), Concentrated Orange Juice, Almonds, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Salt, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts, Egg

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

256g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2288 kJ
-548 kcal
Fat 34 g
of which Saturates 21 g
Carbohydrate 54 g
of which Sugars 53 g
Protein 6.4 g
Salt 0.33 g

