Duck Fresh Discs 2 Refills Marine 2X36ml

GOOD, FRESH, MARINE AS IT SAYS refill only option
Good, i like these. Once you get the hang of filling the tube holder and then only buying these refills to refill it, they are easy to use, smell is not too strong. Just right as it says, mariney kind of, but not toodisinfectanty. So if you do not want a lemony, or other scented smell in the bathroom, these are best I would say. Or if you have a partner(male) who does not perhaps want the perfumed, or scented of lavenders kind of smells, in a shared household toilet it's also the best reason. So it's soft gel that really sticks well and for a long time, before gradually but very slowly getting smaller after weeks of flushing (depending on how many in your household I suppose), until it needs replacing. I don't know how they do it or create a gel that although it doesn't go hard with air, that seems to stay and last as long as it does.