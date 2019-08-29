Duck Fresh Disc Refill Lime 2 X 36Ml

Hmmmm! Not persuaded.
These claim to do away with the 'germy' cages of other toilet fresheners by adhering directly to the bowl. This may or may not be true given that the 'germy' cages get a wash every time you flush. I found that one disc lasted about a week in a toilet used by two people plus the occasional visitor. As I clean my toilet about twice a week, I had to scrub around the disc in order not to dislodge it, thus not cleaning the whole bowl. On the whole, I think I prefer the 'germy' cage!
Product was dried out on purchase.Unusable
Product was dry so wouldn,t dispnse. This has happened before ( these do not come cheap)& to be honest I do wonder how hygenic these are given they are placed in the toilet bowl for 'waste' to stick too!