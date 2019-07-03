By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G

4.5(19)Write a review
Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G
£ 0.99
£1.98/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy427kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars19.4g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • Sultanas.
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of Turkey, Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1423kJ / 336kcal427kJ / 101kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate78.3g23.5g
Sugars64.7g19.4g
Fibre4.7g1.4g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes very good sultanas and good value

5 stars

Yes very good sultanas and good value

Why pay more?

5 stars

Just as good as the higher priced alternatives.

very good currants please

5 stars

very good currants please

Excellent value.

5 stars

Excellent value. Why pay twice as much.... or more? I sprinkle in my morning porridge and mix with celery, apple and mayo for salad alternative to cole slaw.

replaced tesco value Sultanas. These are absolute

2 stars

replaced tesco value Sultanas. These are absolute rubbish, contains a lot of stork and bark but worst of all has small bits of grit in some parts. I use these as not much choice at this price.

Good value

3 stars

This is good value but beware there is stalks and whilst eating porridge coming across a stalk isn't nice. But it's not the end of the world either.

great for coleslaw and my cakes ands to have with nuts with them

4 stars

there gone to quick, need some more .

Buy them for my resident blackbirds.

5 stars

The blackbirds really love them and I have used them at times when baking scones. The blackbirds give their wings up for them. Countless generations of blackbirds have been brought up on them!

Tasty

4 stars

These are perfect to add to my porridge before I microwave .

For the birds!

5 stars

My sister asks me to add these to my order on a regular basis as the blackbirds in her garden are extremely partial to them. Humans will undoubtedly enjoy them too for snacking and cooking. Good value.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

