Wahaca Habanero Chilli Sauce 155G

Wahaca Habanero Chilli Sauce 155G
£ 1.80
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • A medium hot chilli sauce with honey, garlic and ginger.
  • Mexican street food
  • Fruity with hidden heat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrot, Onion, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Honey (3%), Habanero Chilli Puree (2%) (Habanero Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Red Chilli Puree, Garlic Puree (1%), Ginger Puree (1%), Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Ground Oregano

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before See Top of Lid

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g
Energy250 kJ
-60 kcal
Fat2.2g
of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrates8.1g
of which sugars6.7g
Fibre2.4g
Protein0.7g
Salt0.90g
