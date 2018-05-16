Wahaca Habanero Chilli Sauce 155G

Product Description
- A medium hot chilli sauce with honey, garlic and ginger.
- Mexican street food
- Fruity with hidden heat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 155G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrot, Onion, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Honey (3%), Habanero Chilli Puree (2%) (Habanero Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Red Chilli Puree, Garlic Puree (1%), Ginger Puree (1%), Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Ground Oregano
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before See Top of Lid
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Ltd,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|Energy
|250 kJ
|-
|60 kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|8.1g
|of which sugars
|6.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.90g
