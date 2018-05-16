Wahaca Chipotle Chilli Sauce 155G

Product Description
- A medium hot chilli sauce made with chipotle chillies and roasted garlic.
- Mexican street food
- Smoky and not too spicy!
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 155G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Water, Chipotle Chilli Puree (8%) (Chipotle Chilli (57%), Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Apple Cider Vinegar, Roasted Garlic (4%), Onions, Sugar, Cornflour, Arbol Chilli Puree (Water, Arbol Chilli, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Pasilla Chilli Powder, Olive-Pomace Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must)), Cane Molasses, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Oregano, Cumin Seeds
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before See Top of Lid
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Ltd,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|Energy
|224 kJ
|-
|53 kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|7.2g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.90g
