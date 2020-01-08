By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. 2 Cheese Omelettes 200G

4.5(27)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. 2 Cheese Omelettes 200G
£ 0.69
£3.45/kg
Each omelette
  • Energy892kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Cheese omelettes.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. 2 Cheese Omelettes Fluffy omelettes with strong, tangy mature cheddar cheese At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Fluffy omelettes with strong, tangy mature cheddar cheese
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Fluffy omelettes with strong, tangy mature cheddar cheese
  • Cook from frozen 3 1/2 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg (48%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Vegetarian Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (15%), Pasteurised Egg White (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen
Microwave
From frozen: 800W / 900W 2½ mins
Place 1 omelette on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Turn omelette over.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking times will need to be increased if cooking more than one omelette at a time.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Do not reheat once cooled.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach omelette (95g)
Energy939kJ / 226kcal892kJ / 215kcal
Fat17.3g16.4g
Saturates5.5g5.2g
Carbohydrate4.1g3.9g
Sugars1.4g1.3g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein13.2g12.5g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Family favourite.

5 stars

These omelettes are so good. Lovely light and fluffy and ever so tasty. I have them. with a couple of slices of cold ham and some crusty bread .Amazing price and such good value.

Not great

3 stars

Not very tasty (surprised to see it being called too salty, I had to add salt), and rather too soft. Still, it was OK as a snack.

Delicious

5 stars

I order meals for a frail, elderly relative. This is his favourite - he loves them.

Very handy for a quick meal and excellent value. A

5 stars

Very handy for a quick meal and excellent value. A staple in my deep freeze.

too salty better without the cheese

3 stars

if this didn't have the cheese it would probably be okay but it is far too salty

Perfect. Tastes so good. No need to do the mes

5 stars

Perfect. Tastes so good. No need to do the messy job of beating the egg. Very handy. I recommend.

Too salty for me but nice texture and creamy chees

3 stars

Too salty for me but nice texture and creamy cheese filling

Almost as good as a fresh omelette

3 stars

Not bad at all for a quick meal and you just can't be bothered making anything.

Great cheese omelettes at a fantastic price.

5 stars

These are the best quality frozen cheese omelettes you can buy at this price. Very tasty and easy to cook for breakfast for lunch etc. It would cost you more money to buy the eggs and cheese if had to prepare and cook them yourself. Happy.

Cracking omelettes, great price

5 stars

Great product. I was expecting the usual rubbery egg you get in ready meals, but was pleasantly surprised! Light, fluffy omelette with a generous cheese filling. Tastes fantastic on its on but Ive added ham and tomato to some and still get the light fluffy Omelette oozing with cheese. Great price, I buy these all the time

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

