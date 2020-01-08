Hearty Food Co. 2 Cheese Omelettes 200G

Family favourite.
These omelettes are so good. Lovely light and fluffy and ever so tasty. I have them. with a couple of slices of cold ham and some crusty bread .Amazing price and such good value.
Not great
Not very tasty (surprised to see it being called too salty, I had to add salt), and rather too soft. Still, it was OK as a snack.
Delicious
I order meals for a frail, elderly relative. This is his favourite - he loves them.
Very handy for a quick meal and excellent value. A staple in my deep freeze.
too salty better without the cheese
if this didn't have the cheese it would probably be okay but it is far too salty
Perfect. Tastes so good. No need to do the messy job of beating the egg. Very handy. I recommend.
Too salty for me but nice texture and creamy cheese filling
Almost as good as a fresh omelette
Not bad at all for a quick meal and you just can't be bothered making anything.
Great cheese omelettes at a fantastic price.
These are the best quality frozen cheese omelettes you can buy at this price. Very tasty and easy to cook for breakfast for lunch etc. It would cost you more money to buy the eggs and cheese if had to prepare and cook them yourself. Happy.
Cracking omelettes, great price
Great product. I was expecting the usual rubbery egg you get in ready meals, but was pleasantly surprised! Light, fluffy omelette with a generous cheese filling. Tastes fantastic on its on but Ive added ham and tomato to some and still get the light fluffy Omelette oozing with cheese. Great price, I buy these all the time