Moillard Burgundy Gamay 75Cl

Product Description
- Red French Wine
- Since its creation in 1850, Moillard produces wines of a rare fineness and elegance, well-structured and strong, offering a great ageing potential. On the palate, this wine reveals delicate red fruits aromas that will match perfectly with meat, spicy dishes or cheeses.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Burgundy
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.38
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Moillard
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Other
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Gamay
Vinification Details
- Traditional vinification in thermo-regulated stainless steel. Pre-fermentation - temperature controlled cold maceration. Long fermentation during which pigeages and pumping over are performed. Aged on fine lees for 8 to 10 months in oak barrels used between 1 and 5 times. The oak is mainly sourced from the Vosges region.
History
- Since its creation in 1850, Moillard produces wines of a rare fineness and elegance, well-structured and strong, offering a great ageing potential.
Regional Information
- The soil is granitic with shale and clay veins.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Moillard,
- At F-21190 Meursault,
- F-21200 Vignoles.
Return to
- Moillard,
- At F-21190 Meursault,
- F-21200 Vignoles.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
