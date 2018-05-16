By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Moillard Burgundy Gamay 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Moillard Burgundy Gamay 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Since its creation in 1850, Moillard produces wines of a rare fineness and elegance, well-structured and strong, offering a great ageing potential. On the palate, this wine reveals delicate red fruits aromas that will match perfectly with meat, spicy dishes or cheeses.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • On the palate, this wine reveals delicate red fruits aromas that will match perfectly with meat, spicy dishes or cheeses

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Moillard

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • Traditional vinification in thermo-regulated stainless steel. Pre-fermentation - temperature controlled cold maceration. Long fermentation during which pigeages and pumping over are performed. Aged on fine lees for 8 to 10 months in oak barrels used between 1 and 5 times. The oak is mainly sourced from the Vosges region.

History

  • Since its creation in 1850, Moillard produces wines of a rare fineness and elegance, well-structured and strong, offering a great ageing potential.

Regional Information

  • The soil is granitic with shale and clay veins.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Moillard,
  • At F-21190 Meursault,
  • F-21200 Vignoles.

Return to

  • Moillard,
  • At F-21190 Meursault,
  • F-21200 Vignoles.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Chapoutier Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here