By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tequila Rose Strawberry Liqueur 50Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tequila Rose Strawberry Liqueur 50Cl
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Strawberry Cream Liqueur with a Splash of Tequila
  • Visit TequilaRose.com for even more great recipes!
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains products of Milk, Nuts, Rye and Wheat

Alcohol Units

7.5

ABV

15% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

To enjoy Tequila Rose® at its best, refrigerate after opening. Once opened, consume within 6 months.

Produce of

Bottled in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Tequila Rose chilled, over ice, or even in your coffee!

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • TR Distilling Company,
  • London,
  • TW17 8AG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Halewood International Limited,
  • The Sovereign Distillery,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton Business Park,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD.

Return to

  • TR Distilling Company,
  • London,
  • TW17 8AG,
  • UK.
  • Halewood International Limited,
  • The Sovereign Distillery,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton Business Park,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD.
  • www.tequilarose.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

We bought this for a treat for Christmas of course we had to rest it. It was like a creamy strawberry taste looking like we will have to get another bottle

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Sourz Apple 70Cl

£ 7.00
£10.00/litre

Offer

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Sourz Cherry 70Cl

£ 7.00
£10.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here