Xls Nutrition Chocolate Powder 400G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour
- A varied and balance diet and a healthy lifestyle are a basic requirement for good health.
- NEW XLS-Nutrition healthy weight loss shake only from XLS-Medical.
- XLS-Nutrition, made from naturally sourced ingredients, uses a special combination of high quality proteins, all your essential vitamins, including B vitamins for energy release and essential minerals and macronutrients. As part of a calorie reduced diet, XLS-Nutrition replaces an entire meal and has fewer than 250 calories.
- †Vitamin B5 & B12 promote normal energy metabolism, and vitamin B6 promotes normal protein and glycogen metabolism.
- XLS-Nutrition is produced in Germany and meets the highest quality standards. Our carefully created formulation, only uses premium quality ingredients from the purest sources and deliberately avoids adding artificial colourings and preservatives.
- Our XLS-Nutrition shake is quick and easy to prepare and it tastes delicious!
- Protein helps to maintain your muscles and bones.
- Meal replacement for weight loss or maintenance **
- *Protein & cocoa natural at source.
- **Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss and replacement of one daily meal contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
- Content: 10x Meal Replacements
- Healthy weight loss shake
- High in Protein: 27g for optimal health
- Packed with B Vitamins for energy release
- Scientifically Proven
- Naturally Sourced Ingredients
- Available in Vanilla, Chocolate & Strawberry flavour
- Pack size: 400G
- Protein helps to maintain your muscles and bones
- Vitamin B5 & B12 promote normal energy metabolism
- Vitamin B6 promotes normal protein and glycogen metabolism
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Soy Protein Isolate, Fructose, Inulin, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Deoiled Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Natural Flavour, Saccharose, Tripotassium Citrate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Ferric Phosphate, Nicotinamide, Antioxidant (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol), Soy Oil, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B5, Manganese Sulfate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin A, Vitamin B2, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenite, Chromium Picolinate, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and Milk traces
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 14 days after opening Best before: See base of the tin.
Preparation and Usage
- How to prepare your shake:
- To replace a meal, mix 40g of XLS-Nutrition (4 heaped measuring spoons) in 200ml semi skimmed milk (1.5% fat). Tightly close the lid and shake it vigorously.
- Always pour the milk in the shaker first and then the powder
- Preparation with water:
- If XLS-Nutrition is prepared with water instead of milk, a prepared portion contains 640 kJ (152 kcal) with 2.96g fat, 8.6g carbohydrates and 20.5g protein. The preparation with water is not a replacement for a complete meal.
- Important information:
- Make sure you drink enough liquid (2L a day)
- For more information please read the information leaflet under the lid
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|% RI*** (per Portion)
|Energy value
|1599 kJ (379 kcal)
|1035 kJ (245 kcal)
|-
|Fat
|7.4g
|6g
|-
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|3g
|-
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|18.2g
|-
|of which sugars
|17.8g
|16.7g
|-
|Fibre
|9g
|3.6g
|-
|Protein
|51.3g
|27.3g
|-
|Salt
|2g
|1.1g
|-
|Vitamin A
|655µg
|290µg
|36.0
|Vitamin D
|3.8µg
|1.6µg
|32.0
|Vitamin E
|10.3mg
|4.2mg
|35.0
|Vitamin K
|67.5µg
|27.0µg
|36.0
|Vitamin C
|64.6mg
|29.2mg
|37.0
|Vitamin B1
|0.81mg
|0.4mg
|36.0
|Vitamin B2
|0.31mg
|0.49mg
|35.0
|Niacin
|14.4mg
|5.9mg
|37.0
|Vitamin B6
|1.1mg
|0.51mg
|36.0
|Folic acid
|140µg
|72.3µg
|36.0
|Vitamin B12
|0.21µg
|0.92µg
|37.0
|Biotin
|23.8µg
|17.5µg
|35.0
|Vitamin B5
|4.1mg
|2.2mg
|37.0
|Potassium
|1043mg
|727mg
|36.0
|Calcium
|130mg
|288mg
|36.0
|Phosphorus
|691mg
|458mg
|66.0
|Magnesium
|278mg
|135mg
|36.0
|Iron
|12.5mg
|5.1mg
|36.0
|Zinc
|6.9mg
|3.6mg
|36.0
|Copper
|1.2mg
|0.49mg
|49.0
|Manganese
|1.8mg
|0.72mg
|36.0
|Chromium
|36.2µg
|14.5µg
|36.0
|Selenium
|34.9µg
|19.9µg
|36.0
|Iodine
|80.1µg
|55.5µg
|37.0
|Linoleic acid
|3.4g
|1.4g
|-
|Sodium
|817mg
|421mg
|-
|L-Leucine
|7.83g
|L-Lysine
|6.19g
|L-Isoleucine
|4.58g
|L-Valine
|4.72g
|L-Phenylalanine
|5.27g
|L-Threonine
|3.79g
|L-Histidine
|3.09g
|L-Methionine
|1.26g
|L-Tryptophan
|1.18g
|L-Glutamic acid
|19.09g
|L-Aspartic acid
|11.36g
|L-Proline
|5.07g
|L-Serine
|4.96g
|L-Arginine
|7.69g
|L-Alanine
|4.28g
|L-Tyrosine
|3.66g
|L-Glycine
|4.11g
|L-Cysteine
|1.86g
|Amino acids per 100g of proteins (see Table)
|-
|-
|-
|Essential amino acids
|-
|-
|-
|Non essential amino acids
|-
|-
|-
|***Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
