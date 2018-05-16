By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 4 X 100G

£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
One pot (100g)
  • Energy220kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 220kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • 100% British milk
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Protein supports the maintenance of normal bones
  • 0% fat
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

0% Fat Natural Yogurts (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy220kJ / 52kcal220kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.8g6.8g
Sugars6.8g6.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.5g5.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

