Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 4 X 100G

- Energy220kJ 52kcal3%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars6.8g8%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 220kJ / 52kcal
Product Description
- Fat free natural yogurt.
- 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
- 100% British milk
- Healthy choice
- High in protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
- Protein supports the maintenance of normal bones
- 0% fat
Information
Ingredients
0% Fat Natural Yogurts (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|220kJ / 52kcal
|220kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
