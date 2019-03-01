By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco High Protein Fromage Frais Fat Free 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy68kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 228kJ / 54kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free fromage frais.
  • Extra thick and spoonable
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Fromage Frais

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. Contains Milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown on lid.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy228kJ / 54kcal68kJ / 16kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.6g1.4g
Sugars3.3g1.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein8.8g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great value. I've only used it as a low fat altern

5 stars

Great value. I've only used it as a low fat alternative to yoghurt so far, altogether it's yummy!

