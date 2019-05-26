By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Extra Mature Smoked Cheese 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy542kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • Extra mature smoked Cheddar cheese.
  • A complex cheese expertly matured in Somerset and smoked over cider soaked oak chips for an intense, rounded flavour.
  • A strong Somerset cheddar. Smoked over Somerset cider soaked oak chips for an intense rounded flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 4
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Extra Mature Smoked Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1808kJ / 436kcal542kJ / 131kcal
Fat36.6g11.0g
Saturates23.1g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.6g8.0g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The cheesy excellence!

5 stars

This is the type of food that wipes your mind clean!!!! You just can't think of anything else but the piece of delight in your mouth!

