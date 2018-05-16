By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Double Gloucester Cheese 200G

Tesco Finest Double Gloucester Cheese 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy508kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694kJ / 409kcal

Product Description

  • Extra mature double Gloucester cheese.
  • A smooth cheese from a third generation cheesemaker in Shropshire, traditionally handmade and expertly matured for a mellow, full flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk) Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1694kJ / 409kcal508kJ / 123kcal
Fat34.7g10.4g
Saturates22.6g6.8g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.5g6.8g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

