Tesco Finest Double Gloucester Cheese 200G

- Energy508kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694kJ / 409kcal
Product Description
- Extra mature double Gloucester cheese.
- A smooth cheese from a third generation cheesemaker in Shropshire, traditionally handmade and expertly matured for a mellow, full flavour.
- A smooth cheese from a third generation cheesemaker in Shropshire, traditionally handmade and expertly matured for a mellow, full flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Strength - 3
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk) Colour (Annatto).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1694kJ / 409kcal
|508kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|34.7g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|22.6g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.5g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019