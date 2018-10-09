By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Vintage Red Leicester Bite Cheese 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy529kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Vintage red Leicester cheese.
  • A sweet, nutty Red Leicester made by a third generation cheesemaker in Shropshire. Expertly matured to develop a distinctive crunch.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 4
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1762kJ / 425kcal529kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates22.2g6.7g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.9g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.5g7.4g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Good addition to a cheeseboard

5 stars

Great new product, loads of flavour, really nutty taste.

tasty

5 stars

Love the the taste creamy and smooth great for cheese on toast. how cheese should taste.

