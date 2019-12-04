By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Grated Pecorino Cheese 50G

Tesco Grated Pecorino Cheese 50G
£ 1.00
£20.00/kg
2 tablespoons (25g)
  • Energy392kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Grated Italian full fat hard vegetarian cheese made using pasteurised ewes' milk.
  • Made in Italy. Carefully matured for a nutty, salty flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 3
  • Carefully matured for a nutty, salty flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese(Ewes Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • May contain traces of goats' milk due to traditional farming methods.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1569kJ / 378kcal392kJ / 95kcal
Fat30.0g7.5g
Saturates19.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g6.8g
Salt5.0g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

May contain traces of goats' milk due to traditional farming methods.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

