Tesco Comte Cheese 180G

Avoid!
It tastes very mild with very little flavour and has a plastic, processed consistency much a kin to cheese strings or similar. I ordered via home delivery service but if I'd so much as checked consistency and colour through the packaging in-store I definitely would not have bought it!!
Tesco Comte Cheese
I found Tesco Comte poor in taste and texture. It has none of the dry, granular, nutty taste of real Comte, and is inferior, in my opinion, to Tesco 'Finest' Comte. Tesco's cheaper version seems to me greasy and flat. It slid out of its packaging, and left a fatty aftertaste which i found unpleasant. I couldn't recommend it.