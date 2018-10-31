By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Comte Cheese 180G

Tesco Comte Cheese 180G
£ 2.50
£13.89/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy526kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1754kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • Comte PDO, cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
  • Made in France Selected by our cheesemaker for a sweet, nutty favour
  • Selected by our cheesemakers for a sweet, nutty favour
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Comte Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1754kJ / 423kcal526kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g8.1g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid!

1 stars

It tastes very mild with very little flavour and has a plastic, processed consistency much a kin to cheese strings or similar. I ordered via home delivery service but if I'd so much as checked consistency and colour through the packaging in-store I definitely would not have bought it!!

Tesco Comte Cheese

1 stars

I found Tesco Comte poor in taste and texture. It has none of the dry, granular, nutty taste of real Comte, and is inferior, in my opinion, to Tesco 'Finest' Comte. Tesco's cheaper version seems to me greasy and flat. It slid out of its packaging, and left a fatty aftertaste which i found unpleasant. I couldn't recommend it.

