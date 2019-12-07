Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

Good value
Add these to my bolognese or chillis good value
Hard Open Can
Really hard to open, but tastes ok.
Great for making sauces
Ideal for making sauces for spam bol, meatballs and any other tomatoe basted sauce.
great value for money
good quality, great in homemade Bolognese.
Healthy
Always in the cupboard for making vegetable casserole with other vegebles, tomatoe soup, and when liquidised with a little wochestersire sauce it makes a good drink.
aweful
5% tomato 95%liquid
Very nice
Very nice
Why pay more if you can't tell difference
This is so cheap and I can't tell the difference between Growers Harvest and premium brand chopped tomatoes. I use chopped tomatoes for most of my bases and soups. Cottage Pie... I add beef stock to them; onions; celery; carrots and peas, then add my mince and then top with mashed potatoes and sometimes for a change swede. Lasagne/pasta bake and bolognaise.... I semi drain them, and then add tomato puree to make it extra tomatoey and add veg and seasoning of choice. Tomato Soup. Add stock and a can of beans... blend... feeling decadent... add a splash of gin. Nearly every family meal I make starts with these tomatoes and no one in my family moans about them.