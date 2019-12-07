By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

4(8)Write a review
Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G
£ 0.28
£0.70/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy185kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped tomatoes in tomato juice.
  • The Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes. Harvested and packed when they're at their tastiest.
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomatoes (60%), Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy93kJ / 22kcal185kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.8g7.6g
Sugars3.8g7.6g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein1.1g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

5 stars

Add these to my bolognese or chillis good value

Hard Open Can

3 stars

Really hard to open, but tastes ok.

Great for making sauces

4 stars

Ideal for making sauces for spam bol, meatballs and any other tomatoe basted sauce.

great value for money

5 stars

good quality, great in homemade Bolognese.

Healthy

4 stars

Always in the cupboard for making vegetable casserole with other vegebles, tomatoe soup, and when liquidised with a little wochestersire sauce it makes a good drink.

aweful

1 stars

5% tomato 95%liquid

Very nice

4 stars

Very nice

Why pay more if you can't tell difference

5 stars

This is so cheap and I can't tell the difference between Growers Harvest and premium brand chopped tomatoes. I use chopped tomatoes for most of my bases and soups. Cottage Pie... I add beef stock to them; onions; celery; carrots and peas, then add my mince and then top with mashed potatoes and sometimes for a change swede. Lasagne/pasta bake and bolognaise.... I semi drain them, and then add tomato puree to make it extra tomatoey and add veg and seasoning of choice. Tomato Soup. Add stock and a can of beans... blend... feeling decadent... add a splash of gin. Nearly every family meal I make starts with these tomatoes and no one in my family moans about them.

