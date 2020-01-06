Tesco Smoked Ham Salad Sub
- Energy1424kJ 338kcal17%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Smoked formed ham, tomato, mayonnaise, cucumber and lettuce in a white roll topped with seeds.
- SMOKED HAM SALAD Hand filled with smoked ham, plum tomatoes, cucumber and lettuce Our sub rolls have been specially created by our bakers to complement the fillings selected by our chefs. These fillings are expertly layered by hand into soft sub rolls, which are delivered daily to our stores.
- Seed topped soft sub
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoked Formed Ham (22%), Water, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Smoked Formed Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|723kJ / 171kcal
|1424kJ / 338kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|46.5g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.3g
|Protein
|9.4g
|18.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
