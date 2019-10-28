Tesco All Day Breakfast Sub
- Energy2104kJ 501kcal25%
- Fat19.8g28%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt2.2g37%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1031kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Sausage, egg mayonnaise, breakfast sauce and bacon in a white sub roll.
- WHITE SOFT SUB Hand filled with Lincolnshire sausage, smoked bacon and egg mayonnaise
- WHITE SOFT SUB
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Lincolnshire Sausage (14%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Salt, Spices, Herbs Rapeseed Oil], Hard-Boiled Egg (14%), Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Apple Purée, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Fermented Wheat Flour, Treacle, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers [Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids], Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Spices, Molasses, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tamarind Paste, Soya Bean, Wheat Starch, Barley Malt Extract.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1031kJ / 246kcal
|2104kJ / 501kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|19.8g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|56.7g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.0g
|22.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
