Tesco Camembert 250G

Tesco Camembert 250G
£ 1.25
£5.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy348kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Soft mould ripened cheese.
  • Crafted for a rich and creamy flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Salt(), Mould Culture, Rennet, Lactic Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1161kJ / 279kcal348kJ / 84kcal
Fat19.8g5.9g
Saturates12.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate3.4g1.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein21.5g6.4g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Flavour of honesty

5 stars

Well I liked it. Its not squidgey sludgey, not stinking honking: just nice crust, mellow flavour v. rancid. Honest Cornish, easy to eat, compliments sharp biscuits, lovely chutney, and sweet baby tomatoes. Ordering more again today

Don’t buy the Tesco Camembert.

1 stars

I bought this because it is British, but I am sorry to say that it has gone in the bin. It is hard and tasteless, not nice at all, nothing like Camembert cheese. I am so sorry.

Avoid. Rubber. Cheese-imposter.

1 stars

Utterly tasteless rubber. You know, unless it’s processed strips, it’s kinda hard for an actual cheese to taste of literally nothing. But this did. Outstandingly. Not only that, it also fails to melt. At all, in any way, from it’s tyre like rubbery form. Thin slices on hot toasted crumpets....remained tasteless rubber strips. So poor. So sad for cheeses everywhere.

AWFUL! Rubber without any taste

1 stars

AWFUL! Rubber without any taste

Don't bother, tasteless!

1 stars

We used to love the tesco camembert baked in the oven and dunked into with a tiger baguette. This new packaged camembert now has no flavour at all and when baked becomes very much like mozzarella. It was stringy and completely tasteless. Won't be buying it again. Perhaps the buyers who work for Tesco should try before they buy!

Very disappointing. Rather rubbery in texture. Did

2 stars

Very disappointing. Rather rubbery in texture. Didn't ouse at all.

Horrible!

1 stars

Not like typical camembert at all. Flavourless. Waxy texture when baked. Really unpleasant, went in the bin.

It’s disgusting. It’s lumpy but liquidy. The worst

1 stars

It’s disgusting. It’s lumpy but liquidy. The worst Camembert I’ve ever had.

Yellow cheese with artificial mould-like casing

1 stars

One star as zero was not an option. This is not camembert.

No Good

1 stars

I was doing a dinner party and put the camembert it in the oven to melt ready for dipping bread. It was in the oven for approx. 30 mins plenty of time to melt, but it was mentioned that it was lumpy and although melted it was not the usual consistency and had no flavour at all. Very embarrassing. Will not buy again

1-10 of 13 reviews

