Tesco Camembert 250G

Flavour of honesty
Well I liked it. Its not squidgey sludgey, not stinking honking: just nice crust, mellow flavour v. rancid. Honest Cornish, easy to eat, compliments sharp biscuits, lovely chutney, and sweet baby tomatoes. Ordering more again today
Don’t buy the Tesco Camembert.
I bought this because it is British, but I am sorry to say that it has gone in the bin. It is hard and tasteless, not nice at all, nothing like Camembert cheese. I am so sorry.
Avoid. Rubber. Cheese-imposter.
Utterly tasteless rubber. You know, unless it’s processed strips, it’s kinda hard for an actual cheese to taste of literally nothing. But this did. Outstandingly. Not only that, it also fails to melt. At all, in any way, from it’s tyre like rubbery form. Thin slices on hot toasted crumpets....remained tasteless rubber strips. So poor. So sad for cheeses everywhere.
AWFUL! Rubber without any taste
Don't bother, tasteless!
We used to love the tesco camembert baked in the oven and dunked into with a tiger baguette. This new packaged camembert now has no flavour at all and when baked becomes very much like mozzarella. It was stringy and completely tasteless. Won't be buying it again. Perhaps the buyers who work for Tesco should try before they buy!
Very disappointing. Rather rubbery in texture. Didn't ouse at all.
Horrible!
Not like typical camembert at all. Flavourless. Waxy texture when baked. Really unpleasant, went in the bin.
It’s disgusting. It’s lumpy but liquidy. The worst Camembert I’ve ever had.
Yellow cheese with artificial mould-like casing
One star as zero was not an option. This is not camembert.
No Good
I was doing a dinner party and put the camembert it in the oven to melt ready for dipping bread. It was in the oven for approx. 30 mins plenty of time to melt, but it was mentioned that it was lumpy and although melted it was not the usual consistency and had no flavour at all. Very embarrassing. Will not buy again