Creamfields Grilling Cheese

Creamfields Grilling Cheese
£ 1.35
£6.75/kg
30g of cheese
  • Energy291kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
  • Grilling cheese
  • n/a
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Salt, Rennet, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Time: 4-6 minutes, Temp: Medium

Produce of

using milk from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 30g
Energy970kJ / 233kcal291kJ / 70kcal
Fat17.6g5.3g
Saturates10.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate2.9g0.9g
Sugars2.8g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.9g4.8g
Salt2.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

