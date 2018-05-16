Tesco Finest Dry Aged Ribeye Steak

- Energy2407kJ 577kcal29%
Product Description
- Aberdeen Angus dry aged beef ribeye steak.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco finest* Aberdeen Angus Dry Aged Ribeye. Tender prime beef, 32 days matured and dry aged for full depth of flavour. This ribeye has been expertly prepared by our butchers using joints selected for the dry aging process. Our ribeye is dry aged for 14 days to intensify the flavour a process of hanging the meat on the bone. In total, it's matured for 32 days, creating a more tender, rich taste and texture. Aberdeen Angus beef has long been known as a prime cattle breed. It's celebrated for its rich, full flavour and perfectly tender texture, thanks to the unique marbling of fat that runs through the meat. Ours comes from trusted British farmers so we can be sure the quality is always exceptional. Ribeye steaks are cut from the fore rib of the beef, with generous marbling that makes them ideal for grilling or frying.
- Vacuum packed for freshness.
- British beef
- 32 days matured for extra flavour
- World steak challenge - 2018 bronze winner
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
6-10 mins.
Rub or brush with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin United Kingdom
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (300g)
|Energy
|802kJ / 192kcal
|2407kJ / 577kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|35.1g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|17.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|20.4g
|61.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Vacuum packed for freshness.
