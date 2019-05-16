By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spontex Magic Microfibre Cloths 3 Pack

Spontex Magic Microfibre Cloths 3 Pack
  • 3 Magic Effect Microfibre Cloths
  • 4 times more resistant*.
  • 4 times faster at drying surfaces**.
  • New microfibre texture.
  • Versatile for wet and dry use.
  • Bright and colourful.
  • Spontex Magic Effect Microfibre Cloths are the next generation of microfibre cloths. They are four times more resistant to wear and tear*, efficiently clean your surfaces and also dry them 4 times faster**. Thanks to their special coating, the cloths stays flexible and pliable when they dry out, they won't go stiff and rigid. Their microfibre properties mean that the cloths are efficient with just water. For perfect results, use damp to deep clean your surfaces or dry for sparkling results. The cloths come with a handy corner hole to hang them after use! Cloth size: 24.5 x 25 cm. Composition: 85% polyester, 15% polyamide. Assorted colours, mixed pack.
  • *Based on internal tests, compared to Spontex 4 Microfibre Cloths. ** Based on internal tests, compared to Spontex Microfibre Window Cloth.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2018. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

  • Rinse thoroughly before and after each use. Always test on an inconspicuous spot before first use. Not suitable for use on hot surfaces. Machine washable up to 60°C with similar colours as colours may run. Do not use fabric softener and do not tumble dry.

  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

  • GUARANTEED QUALITY
  • SPONTEX® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

3 x Microfibre Cloths

Does what it says on the tin

5 stars

The best ever all round cleaning cloths. Easy to wring out and dries quickly. Great value for money.

