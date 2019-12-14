Grower's Harvest Porridge Oats 1Kg

Rough oats good for muesli
Rather more textural than most people desire for porridge, but excellent for a muesli base.
Great value
Great value, great porridge - what more is there to say !!
Super Oats
I cook these oats in a bowl, add water, and then microwave for two minutes or so. I then add a blob of peanut butter and stir it in. This is super filling, very tasty, economical, and it's a breakfast which promotes a more relaxed feeling in me- for some reason I just feel steady and ready to cope with the day after eating this. Nice on Tesco!
Its porridge!
Ticks all the boxes. And why buy Oat So Simple, I use the plastic pot from a frozen pudding to measure, 1/4 the price and more environmentally friendly.
Not good
Doesn’t absorb liquid at all, the oats remain hard and they also don’t taste or smell like oats should. I have tried a certain german discounters oats which cost the same price and they are much much better. A change of supplier is in order then I may consider repurchasing.
Different texture more energy protein@2/3cost
Agree with the other comments on her but these oats have more protein, fat and energy possibly because they are not ground finer like the scottish oats version
Don't buy.
Cooked this porridge as per instructions, but twice boiled over, & didn't even cook, probably because its as cheap as chips. Will be going back to a trusted brand that cooks properly. Not a good buy & doesn't save money, if won't cook & boils over!
Terrific value
Good quality. Inexpensive and a store cupboard essential for making flapjacks, crumble mixture and a healthy breakfast cereal.
If you love porrige avoid this
Total rubbish. Unlike other porriges even Tesco's own Scottish oats this one never goes porridgy. I remains tough and chewy no matter how long it's cooked for. At first thought it was me. I have tried Tesco's own, Quaker and Scots They all do what you'd expect when cooked with cold water or 1/2 and 1/2. Even with water only the other brands go creamy but not Growers Harvest. Yet I always thought like probably others that oats are oats. My last advise is avoid. BTW I cant see any of these reviews.
Wouldn't buy it again.
I cook it according to the instructions and I find it chewy, like eating bird seed. Also it rises in the microwave even in a deep pyrex bowl, comes over the sides and makes a mess of the microwave.