By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grower's Harvest Porridge Oats 1Kg

2.5(33)Write a review
Grower's Harvest Porridge Oats 1Kg
£ 0.75
£0.08/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy791kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1582kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • Rolled Oat Flakes.
  • Just wholesome rolled oats
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Oat Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W - 4 mins 30 secs/4 mins
Place 50g oats (per serving) into a large microwaveable bowl, add 300ml (per serving) cold water and stir. Alternatively milk can be used to give a more luxurious creamy porridge. Do not cover. Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W). Stir well. Cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W/900W). Stir well and leave to stand for 1 minute before serving. Add sugar or salt to taste. Do not reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Place 50g oats (per serving) in a small saucepan and add 300ml (per serving) cold water. Alternatively milk can be used to give a more luxurious creamy porridge. Bring gently to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously. Add sugar or salt to taste. Do not reheat.
Time: 2-3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1582kJ / 376kcal791kJ / 188kcal
Fat8.1g4.1g
Saturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate60.4g30.2g
Sugars1.5g0.8g
Fibre8.5g4.3g
Protein11.0g5.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

33 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rough oats good for muesli

4 stars

Rather more textural than most people desire for porridge, but excellent for a muesli base.

Great value

5 stars

Great value, great porridge - what more is there to say !!

Super Oats

4 stars

I cook these oats in a bowl, add water, and then microwave for two minutes or so. I then add a blob of peanut butter and stir it in. This is super filling, very tasty, economical, and it's a breakfast which promotes a more relaxed feeling in me- for some reason I just feel steady and ready to cope with the day after eating this. Nice on Tesco!

Its porridge!

5 stars

Ticks all the boxes. And why buy Oat So Simple, I use the plastic pot from a frozen pudding to measure, 1/4 the price and more environmentally friendly.

Not good

1 stars

Doesn’t absorb liquid at all, the oats remain hard and they also don’t taste or smell like oats should. I have tried a certain german discounters oats which cost the same price and they are much much better. A change of supplier is in order then I may consider repurchasing.

Different texture more energy protein@2/3cost

4 stars

Agree with the other comments on her but these oats have more protein, fat and energy possibly because they are not ground finer like the scottish oats version

Don't buy.

1 stars

Cooked this porridge as per instructions, but twice boiled over, & didn't even cook, probably because its as cheap as chips. Will be going back to a trusted brand that cooks properly. Not a good buy & doesn't save money, if won't cook & boils over!

Terrific value

4 stars

Good quality. Inexpensive and a store cupboard essential for making flapjacks, crumble mixture and a healthy breakfast cereal.

If you love porrige avoid this

1 stars

Total rubbish. Unlike other porriges even Tesco's own Scottish oats this one never goes porridgy. I remains tough and chewy no matter how long it's cooked for. At first thought it was me. I have tried Tesco's own, Quaker and Scots They all do what you'd expect when cooked with cold water or 1/2 and 1/2. Even with water only the other brands go creamy but not Growers Harvest. Yet I always thought like probably others that oats are oats. My last advise is avoid. BTW I cant see any of these reviews.

Wouldn't buy it again.

2 stars

I cook it according to the instructions and I find it chewy, like eating bird seed. Also it rises in the microwave even in a deep pyrex bowl, comes over the sides and makes a mess of the microwave.

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G

£ 0.99
£1.98/kg

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Corn Flakes Cereal 750G

£ 0.75
£0.10/100g

Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G

£ 0.30
£0.10/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here