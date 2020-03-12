By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

4(38)Write a review
Rest of shelf

1/2 of a can
  • Energy766kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans in tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Haricot beans (44%), Tomato Purée (27%), Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 3 mins / 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W), 1 minute (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat for a further 1 minute (800W)/(900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

420g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (210g)
Energy365kJ / 87kcal766kJ / 182kcal
Fat0.5g1.1g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate14.6g30.7g
Sugars4.5g9.5g
Fibre4.4g9.2g
Protein3.7g7.8g
Salt0.5g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

38 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

As good as Heinz but half the price.

5 stars

Love these beans! Much nicer than branston beans

5 stars

Country of origin?

3 stars

It would be useful if the country of origin was disclosed on the website for those purchasing online and unable to see the packaging in advance.

Plump, juicy beans in thick tasty sauce. Great on

5 stars

recommended

5 stars

Baked Beans

5 stars

Watered down juice unlike previously!

2 stars

Excellent value and pretty good taste.

5 stars

Brilliant value

5 stars

Excellent all round

5 stars

