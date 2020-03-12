Stockwell & Co Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

As good as Heinz but half the price.
Love these beans! Much nicer than branston beans
Country of origin?
It would be useful if the country of origin was disclosed on the website for those purchasing online and unable to see the packaging in advance.
Plump, juicy beans in thick tasty sauce. Great on
recommended
Looks like the cheaper the better with beans, really nice and better than paying 70p
Baked Beans
Cheap they may be but are the best baked beans for the price. Lovely tomato flavour and lovely beans. A great one.
Watered down juice unlike previously!
The juice has now been watered down from how they were originally, all the beans sunk at the bottom and just the juice pours out! Disappointing.
Excellent value and pretty good taste.
At this price who can possibly complain?! I add a little lemon juice to it, and I find it's perfectly good.
Brilliant value
I don't think these could be beaten as value for money and taste good too.
Excellent all round
Excellent flavour - excellent in value