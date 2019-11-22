By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastmans Steak Pie 150G

2.5(5)Write a review
Eastmans Steak Pie 150G
£ 0.74
£0.49/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1762kJ 421kcal
    21%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates10.1g
    51%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1175kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with chunks of beef steak in gravy, topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Proper Tasty
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (28%), Water, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Extract, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (150g)
Energy1175kJ / 281kcal1762kJ / 421kcal
Fat14.7g22.1g
Saturates6.8g10.1g
Carbohydrate26.1g39.2g
Sugars1.4g2.1g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein10.1g15.2g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Never under estimate the humble little pie!

5 stars

This is a wonderfully simple little pie. Heat slowly in a conventional oven and the pastry is 'just perfect'. The content is full of flavour with plenty of meat. Serve with mashed potatoes and peas. (I could eat that now!)

Not a pie - a wedge of chewy unpalatable pastry

1 stars

This was awful - hardly any filling - claims to be 14% beef and 10% kidney - that's perhaps true which makes it 75% pastry... - it's an unpleasant pastry flat sandwich with a flavour of S & K !! . inside this flat leathery object there was one piece of chewy gristle and a couple of tiny pieces of chewy beef and even smaller amount of kidney, - the 75% pastry was the predominant feature and even that was chewy with all sorts of additives which I threw away having tried a little - what's wrong with a decently filled pie [at a proper price] with 75% filling and 25% pastry - using pastry that actually tastes like pastry and minus all of the horrible additives??

Nothing inside!

1 stars

There was no filling! Just empty pastry case!

Absolutely tasteless. Never again.

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless. Never again.

The meat & gravy is great no grizzle.

4 stars

The meat & gravy is great no grizzle.

Helpful little swaps

Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Pie 150G

£ 0.74
£0.49/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here