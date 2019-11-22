Eastmans Steak Pie 150G

Never under estimate the humble little pie!
This is a wonderfully simple little pie. Heat slowly in a conventional oven and the pastry is 'just perfect'. The content is full of flavour with plenty of meat. Serve with mashed potatoes and peas. (I could eat that now!)
Not a pie - a wedge of chewy unpalatable pastry
This was awful - hardly any filling - claims to be 14% beef and 10% kidney - that's perhaps true which makes it 75% pastry... - it's an unpleasant pastry flat sandwich with a flavour of S & K !! . inside this flat leathery object there was one piece of chewy gristle and a couple of tiny pieces of chewy beef and even smaller amount of kidney, - the 75% pastry was the predominant feature and even that was chewy with all sorts of additives which I threw away having tried a little - what's wrong with a decently filled pie [at a proper price] with 75% filling and 25% pastry - using pastry that actually tastes like pastry and minus all of the horrible additives??
Nothing inside!
There was no filling! Just empty pastry case!
Absolutely tasteless. Never again.
Absolutely tasteless. Never again.
The meat & gravy is great no grizzle.
The meat & gravy is great no grizzle.