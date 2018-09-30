Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Slice 150G

The Ginster's chicken and mushroom pasty was unava
The Ginster's chicken and mushroom pasty was unavailable so I was substituted with an Eastman's chicken and mushroom equivalent. I consider the Ginster product far superior to the Eastman one which was pretty awful. It was tasteless, not much filling and the pastry was soggy - the Ginster pastry was just like homemade. Although the Ginster products are more expensive, it is well worth it if you buy them when on offer and I hope Tesco is not thinking about replacing Ginster with Eastman.