Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Slice 150G

Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Slice 150G
£ 0.60
£0.40/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1419kJ 340kcal
    17%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 946kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken and mushrooms in a cream sauce wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Proper Tasty
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Chicken Breast (10%), Mushroom (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Onion, Potato, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Mushroom Extract, Chicken Extract, Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Bay.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (150g)
Energy946kJ / 226kcal1419kJ / 340kcal
Fat12.4g18.6g
Saturates6.1g9.2g
Carbohydrate21.5g32.2g
Sugars1.7g2.6g
Fibre1.5g2.3g
Protein6.6g9.8g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

The Ginster's chicken and mushroom pasty was unava

2 stars

The Ginster's chicken and mushroom pasty was unavailable so I was substituted with an Eastman's chicken and mushroom equivalent. I consider the Ginster product far superior to the Eastman one which was pretty awful. It was tasteless, not much filling and the pastry was soggy - the Ginster pastry was just like homemade. Although the Ginster products are more expensive, it is well worth it if you buy them when on offer and I hope Tesco is not thinking about replacing Ginster with Eastman.

