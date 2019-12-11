By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bull's-Eye Bbq Steakhouse Bbq Sauce 300Ml

Write a review
Bull's-Eye Bbq Steakhouse Bbq Sauce 300Ml
£ 1.50
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Barbecue sauce with onion and peppers.
  • NEW YORKERS NEVER BACK DOWN AND THE SAME IS TRUE WHEN IT COMES TO FLAVOUR. THAT'S WHY THIS SAUCE IS FULL OF HEART AND READY TO TAKE ON ANY RED MEAT.
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Bell Pepper 5%, Salt, Mustard (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Sugar, Salt), Dried Onion 1.5%, Modified Starch, Spices, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 769kJ / 181kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate40g
of which sugars38g
Protein 1.8g
Salt 2.9g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

A tomato relish in BBQ sauce packaging

2 stars

It's more of a tomato relish than a BBQ sauce. It smells like a tex-mex salsa, I'll use it for some mexican inspired food but marking it low as I expected more BBQ flavours and bought it for that purpose.

