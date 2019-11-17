By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguette 2 Pack

5(6)Write a review
H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguette 2 Pack
£ 0.42
£0.21/each
1/2 of a baguette
  • Energy917kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Part baked baguettes
  • H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguettes. Simply pop in the oven for a warm and crisp baguette
  H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguettes. Simply pop in the oven for a warm and crisp baguette

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, 200°C, 7
Time: 8-10 mins
Oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Remove all packaging. Once opened, cook immediately. Lightly dampen surface with water, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baguette (75g)
Energy1223kJ / 289kcal917kJ / 216kcal
Fat1.2g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate59.1g44.3g
Sugars4.5g3.4g
Fibre3.5g2.6g
Protein8.6g6.5g
Salt1.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information



6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely.

5 stars

These are really good and keep well in the cupboard. Ideal with soup or to soak up the gravy of a hearty stew.

So much better than expected!

5 stars

This is so good!! I honestly didn’t expect it to be but we were very impressed. We decided to try a few of the discounter range this week and will be definitely be making a permanent switch with this one.

excellent it baked and stayed soft and crispy.

5 stars

excellent it baked and stayed soft and crispy.

Excellent value and tasty

5 stars

I keep these in my cupboard as they have a long shelf life. They only take a few minutes to cook fully and are a quick addition to add to a nice meal of soups. Spread a little bit of butter/spread mixed with garlic inside whilst cooking and instant, cheap garlic bread.

Perfect for when you run out of bread

5 stars

Very tasty and handy to have in for when you run out of bread. Great price.

Great value

5 stars

I buy these for my partner who adores them. They are a great cupboard staple, just pop into the oven for about 8-10 minutes and voila, you have a lovely fresh baguette. Such good value too!

