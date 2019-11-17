H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguette 2 Pack

Lovely.
These are really good and keep well in the cupboard. Ideal with soup or to soak up the gravy of a hearty stew.
So much better than expected!
This is so good!! I honestly didn’t expect it to be but we were very impressed. We decided to try a few of the discounter range this week and will be definitely be making a permanent switch with this one.
excellent it baked and stayed soft and crispy.
excellent it baked and stayed soft and crispy.
Excellent value and tasty
I keep these in my cupboard as they have a long shelf life. They only take a few minutes to cook fully and are a quick addition to add to a nice meal of soups. Spread a little bit of butter/spread mixed with garlic inside whilst cooking and instant, cheap garlic bread.
Perfect for when you run out of bread
Very tasty and handy to have in for when you run out of bread. Great price.
Great value
I buy these for my partner who adores them. They are a great cupboard staple, just pop into the oven for about 8-10 minutes and voila, you have a lovely fresh baguette. Such good value too!