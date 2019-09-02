Creamfields 10 Cheese Slices 170G

Big mistake
This cheese is somehow between the triangular, little cheese and a wedge of cheese. To order it was a mistake and not to be repeated.
Ok in a burger, not great on its own.
On burgers, on a budget, it's fine. The fact that these slices are described as "cheesy slices" and cheese is listed as 11% of the ingredients should give you an idea of quality. They don't taste great eaten on its own as a snack, look a little too orange but on a tight budget, these were a little treat in a burger and bun.