Creamfields 10 Cheese Slices 170G

2.5(2)Write a review
£ 0.59
£3.48/kg
Each slice
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of whey powder, palm oil and cheese.
  • Ideal for sandwiches or topping burgers
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Cheese (11%)(Milk), Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring (contains Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach slice (17g)
Energy1152kJ / 278kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat22.0g3.7g
Saturates10.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate7.6g1.3g
Sugars3.7g0.6g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein12.0g2.0g
Salt2.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Big mistake

2 stars

This cheese is somehow between the triangular, little cheese and a wedge of cheese. To order it was a mistake and not to be repeated.

Ok in a burger, not great on its own.

3 stars

On burgers, on a budget, it's fine. The fact that these slices are described as "cheesy slices" and cheese is listed as 11% of the ingredients should give you an idea of quality. They don't taste great eaten on its own as a snack, look a little too orange but on a tight budget, these were a little treat in a burger and bun.

