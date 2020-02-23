By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Gravy Granules 200G

3(22)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Gravy Granules 200G
£ 0.25
£0.13/100g
Per 70ml
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Gravy granules.
  Just add boiling water Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Just add boiling water Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Stockwell & Co, provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table - at a price that's always right.
  • Just add boiling water
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavourings (contain Soya, Wheat), Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place 4 x 5ml (4 heaped teaspoons/20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug and make up to 280ml (1/2 pint) with boiling water.  Stir well until smooth.  This may take up to one minute.  For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 70ml
Energy143kJ / 34kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.2g1.5g
Saturates1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.4g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.1g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

22 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Worst ever gravy granules

1 stars

Absolutely horrible.I could tell by the smell and appearance of the granules that this was not going to be good before I even made up the gravy. Added the boiling water,very pale colour, did not look or taste like gravy. Luckily I tried id before ruining an entire meal.Entire contents in the bin. YUK

Bargain of the decade

5 stars

Proof that cheap doesn't mean tasteless, bland or rubbish. Absolute bargain.

Brilliant!

5 stars

Really good value for money

Quality issues

2 stars

Bitter tasting. The granules don't dissolve well. In fairness, it's hard to get cheap gravy granules that make really palatable gravy.

ITS AS GOOD AS OTHERS IVE BROUGHT. WOULD USE AGAI

4 stars

ITS AS GOOD AS OTHERS IVE BROUGHT. WOULD USE AGAIN

Crap

1 stars

Quality tastes like dog turd, I used it to go as an extra with my bangers and mash quality crap value crap

good simple gravy

5 stars

good gravy without the starchy after taste some other brands leave. little goes a long way even if you like thick gravy. taste like big brands slightly towards onion flavoured gravy's.

Not nice

1 stars

This is not gravy

Beware of Greeks bearing gifts

1 stars

the only way to get this flying is to offer it free with stock cubes

Better than expected.

5 stars

Not as salty as others, tasted meatier. Would definitely buy again

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

