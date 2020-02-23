Stockwell & Co Gravy Granules 200G

Worst ever gravy granules
Absolutely horrible.I could tell by the smell and appearance of the granules that this was not going to be good before I even made up the gravy. Added the boiling water,very pale colour, did not look or taste like gravy. Luckily I tried id before ruining an entire meal.Entire contents in the bin. YUK
Bargain of the decade
Proof that cheap doesn't mean tasteless, bland or rubbish. Absolute bargain.
Brilliant!
Really good value for money
Quality issues
Bitter tasting. The granules don't dissolve well. In fairness, it's hard to get cheap gravy granules that make really palatable gravy.
ITS AS GOOD AS OTHERS IVE BROUGHT. WOULD USE AGAIN
Crap
Quality tastes like dog turd, I used it to go as an extra with my bangers and mash quality crap value crap
good simple gravy
good gravy without the starchy after taste some other brands leave. little goes a long way even if you like thick gravy. taste like big brands slightly towards onion flavoured gravy's.
Not nice
This is not gravy
Beware of Greeks bearing gifts
the only way to get this flying is to offer it free with stock cubes
Better than expected.
Not as salty as others, tasted meatier. Would definitely buy again