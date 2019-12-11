By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Swizzels Squashies Bubblegum 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Swizzels Squashies Bubblegum 175G
£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Bubblegum Flavour Gums
  • Say hello
  • Facebook squashies
  • Facebook is not available to under 13s
  • Twitter @quashies1
  • Instagram: swizzels_sweets
  • Original Favourites Squashified
  • Have you tried...
  • Swizzels Drumstick Squashies Rhubarb & Custard Flavour
  • Swizzels Drumstick Squashies Original Raspberry & Milk Flavour
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Spirulina, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Flavourings, Colour: Anthocyanin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • www.swizzels.com
  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.
  • swizzels.com/wecare

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1498kJ/352kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 83.2g
of which sugars 79.8g
Protein 3.4g
Salt 0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Squashies Drumsticks 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Bubblegum Bottles 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Drumstick Squashies Rhubarb Custard

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here