Swizzels Squashies Bubblegum 175G
Product Description
- Bubblegum Flavour Gums
- Original Favourites Squashified
- Free from artificial colours
- Pack size: 175g
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Spirulina, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Flavourings, Colour: Anthocyanin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Made in the U.K.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
- www.swizzels.com
175g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1498kJ/352kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|83.2g
|of which sugars
|79.8g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
