Tesco Italian Rose Blush Wine 2.25L

beautiful balanced dry rose wine
this is the best boxed rose wine i have tasted and i have to order online as i don t have a Tesco near me. its a pale pink colour, dry wine with a nice balance of fruit flavours no acidic taste a really lovely rose wine for any occasion
It is dry which is fine and as expected but tastes
It is dry which is fine and as expected but tastes slightly sharp and acidic. Not for me.
Don’t bother buying
Hardly any taste or flavour, very watery! Waste of money!!
Bad packaging.....good wine
This rose is delicate yet tasty. We buy a lot. Good value HOWEVER the packing could be improved. The tap is so often difficult to get out of the gap created. One just opened, the tap was at the back, which I only found after cutting the box away. Better packing please