Tesco Italian Rose Blush Wine 2.25L

Tesco Italian Rose Blush Wine 2.25L
£ 12.50
£4.17/75cl

  • Energy356kJ 86kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • SANGIOVESE RUBICONE IGT ROSATO
  • Refreshing and fruity with flavours of bright red berries and citrus fruit, made from lightly pressed grapes for a delicate flavour and colour.
  • Contains 3 bottles of wine
  • Wine of Italy
  • Dry & fruity
  • A dry and delicate blush wine
  • Pack size: 225cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Dry rose with refreshing notes of red cherries and strawberries with a citrus fruit finish

Region of Origin

Emilia-Romagna

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

27.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a.

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • After harvesting, vinification is carried out with the presence of grape skins (8 hours with 8 degrees celsius). This wine is fermented at low temperature to retain the bright summer-fruit flavours. Fermentation takes place in 300-900 hl tanks at 13-16°C for 12 days, then the wine is stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-6 months prior to bottling.

History

  • Sangiovese is a grape variety that derives its name from the Latin sanguis Jovis, "the blood of Jupiter". This wine is the result of an hand and machine harvesting by the end of August, beginning of September.

Regional Information

  • Made from Sangiovese grapes grown in clay hills of Romagna region at a height of 100-300m, in particular in the area of Rubicone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Box

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks See bottom flap for best before date.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Smoked salmon or fresh strawberries.

Number of uses

Box contains 18 glasses

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Caviro S.c.a.,
  • Faenza in Forli Winery,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml containsEach glass (125ml) contains
Energy285kJ / 69kcal356kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

beautiful balanced dry rose wine

5 stars

this is the best boxed rose wine i have tasted and i have to order online as i don t have a Tesco near me. its a pale pink colour, dry wine with a nice balance of fruit flavours no acidic taste a really lovely rose wine for any occasion

It is dry which is fine and as expected but tastes

2 stars

It is dry which is fine and as expected but tastes slightly sharp and acidic. Not for me.

Don’t bother buying

1 stars

Hardly any taste or flavour, very watery! Waste of money!!

Bad packaging.....good wine

5 stars

This rose is delicate yet tasty. We buy a lot. Good value HOWEVER the packing could be improved. The tap is so often difficult to get out of the gap created. One just opened, the tap was at the back, which I only found after cutting the box away. Better packing please

