Graham Norton's Own Rose Marlborough 75Cl

Graham Norton's Own Rose Marlborough 75Cl
£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé New Zealand Wine
  • Some call it a summer picnic in a bottle... Rosé is the perfect light, slightly sweet and very fruity wine for a sunny day - or the perfect way to make any day feel sunny.
  • Pink by design is made by crushing our finest New Zealand Pinot Noir grapes and leaving them on their skins just long enough to give a cheeky blush and a taste we think you'll love.
  • The "Norton" hemisphere once against meets southern hemisphere grapes to craft pink by design! Best enjoyed slightly chilled - like so many things in life.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Invivo Wines New Zealand,
  • 55 Te Kauwhata Road,
  • Te Kauwhata,
  • 3710,
  • New Zealand.

Return to

  • www.invivowines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Really Great Rose

5 stars

This is an excellent rose wine. It isn't the cheapest but worth stocking up on when it is on offer. Initially, it had sediment which wasn't pleasant but they seem to have addressed this now and I haven't noticed any sediment for quite some time.

Disappointed

3 stars

The wine was dry but had a nice flavour but the downside is the sediment left in the bottom of the glass. It is the texture of a fine sand and is not nice when you get it in your mouth. This is not the cheapest of wines so was disappointed but as I said the wine is actually nice.

