Graham Norton's Own Rose Marlborough 75Cl

Really Great Rose
This is an excellent rose wine. It isn't the cheapest but worth stocking up on when it is on offer. Initially, it had sediment which wasn't pleasant but they seem to have addressed this now and I haven't noticed any sediment for quite some time.
Disappointed
The wine was dry but had a nice flavour but the downside is the sediment left in the bottom of the glass. It is the texture of a fine sand and is not nice when you get it in your mouth. This is not the cheapest of wines so was disappointed but as I said the wine is actually nice.