Hearty Food Co. Toad In The Hole 300G

An OK dish
For the price you pay these are great. Sausages are not going to be brilliant at this price and if that's what your expecting then don't buy. As regards cooking I have Never had a problem, it rises well and is soft at the bottom because of the oil, otherwise you would not get it out without sticking.
It won’t cook
It won’t cook. Followed instructions. Cooked at the stated temperature for 45 minutes but the pudding remained completely raw. It has a best before date of JAN 2021. Batch L0026 10:35
Great got real flavour
Best toad in the hole ever. 4 sausages decent size. Loads of batter that is crisp when cooked. Rises well. Real toad in the hole flavour. Really nice. Often buy it.
Very small sausages!
Don't bother
Absolutely awful, even after an hour of cooking, bottom was still raw! And sausage was uncooked! Disgusting! Never again
Not edible
This product has always taken longer to cook than stated, be it 5 or 10 minutes, but was edible. Now, it has taken 1hour 30 minutes to cook and is still not ready to eat. I had to eventually take it out of it's cooking foil tray and turn it over to try and cook the bottom. Sausages were eaten, the rest was put in the bin.p This product is shocking and should not be available to buy!!!!!
cooked roast potatoes and mixed vegetables- smash
cooked roast potatoes and mixed vegetables- smashing. will buy again.
Disgusting!!!
I know you get what you pay for but this was inedible. Went straight in the bin. Disgusting!!!
Not worth a minute in the oven
I've just put it in the oven for 45mins as instructed. If I knew it takes so long, I would have never bought it. Can make a decent meal myself in such a long time. Will rate and post after I taste it. Better be good. Sausage barely edible. Reminds of Richmond, though not as bad to be honest. Still not for human consumption. The rest, I don't know what that is :D some kind of crest... volcanic in origin probably... What a waste of time.
would't buy again
sausage okay. Yorkshire pud rubbery , didn't like flavour