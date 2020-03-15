By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Toad In The Hole 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to bake Yorkshire Pudding with 4 pork sausages.
  • For more information, please visit our website at realfood.tesco.com.
  • “At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Four tasty pork sausages buried in a giant crisp and golden Yorkie
  • At Hearty Food Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 45 mins
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Water, Pork Sausages (29%), Wheat Flour, Egg White, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt.

Pork Sausages contain: Pork, Water, Pork Rind, Wheat Flour, Salt, Pork Fat, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Flavouring, Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Onion Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid.

Filled into U.K. or non-U.K. beef collagen casings.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas 7 40-45 mins Remove outer packaging and film wrapper. Place foil container on a baking tray in the top of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes or until crisp and golden brown.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (222g**)
Energy872kJ / 208kcal1936kJ / 461kcal
Fat8.2g18.2g
Saturates2.4g5.3g
Carbohydrate23.3g51.7g
Sugars3.1g6.9g
Fibre1.4g3.1g
Protein9.5g21.1g
Salt0.7g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 222g.--

An OK dish

5 stars

For the price you pay these are great. Sausages are not going to be brilliant at this price and if that's what your expecting then don't buy. As regards cooking I have Never had a problem, it rises well and is soft at the bottom because of the oil, otherwise you would not get it out without sticking.

It won’t cook

1 stars

It won’t cook. Followed instructions. Cooked at the stated temperature for 45 minutes but the pudding remained completely raw. It has a best before date of JAN 2021. Batch L0026 10:35

Great got real flavour

5 stars

Best toad in the hole ever. 4 sausages decent size. Loads of batter that is crisp when cooked. Rises well. Real toad in the hole flavour. Really nice. Often buy it.

Very small sausages!

3 stars

Very small sausages!

Don't bother

1 stars

Absolutely awful, even after an hour of cooking, bottom was still raw! And sausage was uncooked! Disgusting! Never again

Not edible

1 stars

This product has always taken longer to cook than stated, be it 5 or 10 minutes, but was edible. Now, it has taken 1hour 30 minutes to cook and is still not ready to eat. I had to eventually take it out of it's cooking foil tray and turn it over to try and cook the bottom. Sausages were eaten, the rest was put in the bin.p This product is shocking and should not be available to buy!!!!!

cooked roast potatoes and mixed vegetables- smash

5 stars

cooked roast potatoes and mixed vegetables- smashing. will buy again.

Disgusting!!!

1 stars

I know you get what you pay for but this was inedible. Went straight in the bin. Disgusting!!!

Not worth a minute in the oven

1 stars

I've just put it in the oven for 45mins as instructed. If I knew it takes so long, I would have never bought it. Can make a decent meal myself in such a long time. Will rate and post after I taste it. Better be good. Sausage barely edible. Reminds of Richmond, though not as bad to be honest. Still not for human consumption. The rest, I don't know what that is :D some kind of crest... volcanic in origin probably... What a waste of time.

would't buy again

2 stars

sausage okay. Yorkshire pud rubbery , didn't like flavour

